Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SoftwareONE : Acquires Leading Cloud Transformation Company RightCloud

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 09:22am EST

  • Accelerates and expands SoftwareONE’s global managed infrastructure capabilities through acquisition of multi-competency AWS partner
  • Extends proactive management, monitoring and optimization of AWS and Azure hyper scale environments to more than 50,000 global customers
  • Enhances customer benefits with expanded cloud migration offerings and addition of cloud experts, advisors, and proactive cloud management

SoftwareONE, a global leading Platform, Solutions and Services company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire RightCloud, a leading cloud transformation company and one of the fastest growing companies in that segment in Asia. RightCloud founders Prashant Gyan, Mohit Sharma, Jonathan Limbo and Iannis Hanen will lead the combined cloud services business in Asia-Pacific.

“We are thrilled to welcome RightCloud and our new colleagues to SoftwareONE. Through the acquisition, we will strengthen and expand our managed infrastructure capabilities by deepening our existing AWS offering. In addition to our position as one of the largest Azure partners and advisors, SoftwareONE can further leverage its cloud offerings to deliver a deeper portfolio of multi-cloud solutions to our global customer base. This acquisition accelerates our hyper scale cloud efforts and will allow us to provide more trusted advisors and the proactive management that customers expect,” said Alex Alexandrov, COO and responsible for M&A and Strategy of SoftwareONE.

“With SoftwareONE we will accelerate our growth story to be the number one born-in-the-cloud services provider. We will continue to deliver the customer cloud journey utilizing our proven and successful cloud adoption framework,” said Prashant Gyan, CEO of RightCloud.

As a multi-competency AWS partner, RightCloud helps drive business and digital transformation for large enterprises and mid-market companies by managing and optimizing their cloud environment. The company offers advanced end-to-end services for public cloud, including cloud consulting, implementation and managed service in the areas of security, big data analytics, multi-cloud optimization, and connectivity.

SoftwareONE helps businesses transform by leveraging public cloud models through strategic advisory, implementation and global 24x7 managed services. With over 700+ cloud subject-matter experts across 80+ countries, the SoftwareONE team has the skills to accelerate the time-to-value for our customers and provide a global 24x7 managed service across Azure and AWS.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE, a global leader in software and cloud portfolio management, is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize their global IT spend from on-premises to the cloud. SoftwareONE has the expertise to provide customers with the right advice on their technology roadmap towards the cloud or optimizing the business-outcome of a cloud-based landscape. The PyraCloud platform, applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight, automation and control customers demand to maximize their software investments. In tandem, our Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) services provide the methodology and framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with over 5,000 technology experts located across 80+ countries, SoftwareONE is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle, Citrix, Red Hat, Trend Micro and many more. To learn more about SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About RightCloud

RightCloud is a market-leading cloud-based service provider, delivering cloud solutions and an overall digital transformation to enterprises. Since its inception, RightCloud has successfully expanded its operations into 7 countries and 9 cities around APAC.

RightCloud specializes in Amazon Web Services, creating multi-cloud strategy, managed services, cloud security, big data, business analytics, DevOps, application development and SAP on Cloud.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:43pFOUNTAIN ASSET CORP. : Named a 2019 TSX Venture 50 Company
AQ
02:43pNUTRISYSTEM : Earns Three Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service from the American Business Association
BU
02:42pSOPHEON : Named to Consumer Goods Technology Readers' Choice List for Ninth Straight Year
PU
02:42pFLOOR & DECOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:42pLEGGETT & PLATT : Announces Webcast Of March 4th Presentation
PR
02:42pNEWMONT MINING : Mining Giant Barrick Gold Makes Hostile Bid for Rival Newmont -- Update
DJ
02:40pAnnouncement Al Ahlia for Agricultural Production CO. for Public Transportation ask Shareholders to receive cash money for 2018
AQ
02:40pROCHE : to acquire US gene therapy specialist Spark for $4.3bn
AQ
02:40pBeltone pays EGP 16m settlement to FRA
AQ
02:40pAL MEERA CONSUMER GOODS : logs QAR 182m profits in 2018; dividends proposed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.