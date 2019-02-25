SoftwareONE : Acquires Leading Cloud Transformation Company RightCloud

SoftwareONE, a global leading Platform, Solutions and Services company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire RightCloud, a leading cloud transformation company and one of the fastest growing companies in that segment in Asia. RightCloud founders Prashant Gyan, Mohit Sharma, Jonathan Limbo and Iannis Hanen will lead the combined cloud services business in Asia-Pacific.

“We are thrilled to welcome RightCloud and our new colleagues to SoftwareONE. Through the acquisition, we will strengthen and expand our managed infrastructure capabilities by deepening our existing AWS offering. In addition to our position as one of the largest Azure partners and advisors, SoftwareONE can further leverage its cloud offerings to deliver a deeper portfolio of multi-cloud solutions to our global customer base. This acquisition accelerates our hyper scale cloud efforts and will allow us to provide more trusted advisors and the proactive management that customers expect,” said Alex Alexandrov, COO and responsible for M&A and Strategy of SoftwareONE.

“With SoftwareONE we will accelerate our growth story to be the number one born-in-the-cloud services provider. We will continue to deliver the customer cloud journey utilizing our proven and successful cloud adoption framework,” said Prashant Gyan, CEO of RightCloud.

As a multi-competency AWS partner, RightCloud helps drive business and digital transformation for large enterprises and mid-market companies by managing and optimizing their cloud environment. The company offers advanced end-to-end services for public cloud, including cloud consulting, implementation and managed service in the areas of security, big data analytics, multi-cloud optimization, and connectivity.

SoftwareONE helps businesses transform by leveraging public cloud models through strategic advisory, implementation and global 24x7 managed services. With over 700+ cloud subject-matter experts across 80+ countries, the SoftwareONE team has the skills to accelerate the time-to-value for our customers and provide a global 24x7 managed service across Azure and AWS.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE, a global leader in software and cloud portfolio management, is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize their global IT spend from on-premises to the cloud. SoftwareONE has the expertise to provide customers with the right advice on their technology roadmap towards the cloud or optimizing the business-outcome of a cloud-based landscape. The PyraCloud platform, applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight, automation and control customers demand to maximize their software investments. In tandem, our Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) services provide the methodology and framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with over 5,000 technology experts located across 80+ countries, SoftwareONE is one of the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle, Citrix, Red Hat, Trend Micro and many more. To learn more about SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About RightCloud

RightCloud is a market-leading cloud-based service provider, delivering cloud solutions and an overall digital transformation to enterprises. Since its inception, RightCloud has successfully expanded its operations into 7 countries and 9 cities around APAC.

RightCloud specializes in Amazon Web Services, creating multi-cloud strategy, managed services, cloud security, big data, business analytics, DevOps, application development and SAP on Cloud.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005615/en/