SoftwareONE : Acquires Leading Cloud Transformation Company RightCloud

SoftwareONE, a global leading Platform, Solutions and Services company,
today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire RightCloud, a
leading cloud transformation company and one of the fastest growing
companies in that segment in Asia. RightCloud founders Prashant Gyan,
Mohit Sharma, Jonathan Limbo and Iannis Hanen will lead the combined
cloud services business in Asia-Pacific.
“We are thrilled to welcome RightCloud and our new colleagues to
SoftwareONE. Through the acquisition, we will strengthen and expand our
managed infrastructure capabilities by deepening our existing AWS
offering. In addition to our position as one of the largest Azure
partners and advisors, SoftwareONE can further leverage its cloud
offerings to deliver a deeper portfolio of multi-cloud solutions to our
global customer base. This acquisition accelerates our hyper scale cloud
efforts and will allow us to provide more trusted advisors and the
proactive management that customers expect,” said Alex Alexandrov, COO
and responsible for M&A and Strategy of SoftwareONE.
“With SoftwareONE we will accelerate our growth story to be the number
one born-in-the-cloud services provider. We will continue to deliver the
customer cloud journey utilizing our proven and successful cloud
adoption framework,” said Prashant Gyan, CEO of RightCloud.
As a multi-competency AWS partner, RightCloud helps drive business and
digital transformation for large enterprises and mid-market companies by
managing and optimizing their cloud environment. The company offers
advanced end-to-end services for public cloud, including cloud
consulting, implementation and managed service in the areas of security,
big data analytics, multi-cloud optimization, and connectivity.
SoftwareONE helps businesses transform by leveraging public cloud models
through strategic advisory, implementation and global 24x7 managed
services. With over 700+ cloud subject-matter experts across 80+
countries, the SoftwareONE team has the skills to accelerate the
time-to-value for our customers and provide a global 24x7 managed
service across Azure and AWS.
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE, a global leader in software and cloud portfolio management,
is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize their global IT
spend from on-premises to the cloud. SoftwareONE has the expertise to
provide customers with the right advice on their technology roadmap
towards the cloud or optimizing the business-outcome of a cloud-based
landscape. The PyraCloud platform, applying machine learning, delivers
the visibility, insight, automation and control customers demand to
maximize their software investments. In tandem, our Software Lifecycle
Management (SLM) services provide the methodology and framework to
optimize the underlying IT infrastructure, accelerate cloud adoption and
minimize compliance risk. Privately owned since 1985, with over 5,000
technology experts located across 80+ countries, SoftwareONE is one of
the fastest growing technology solution providers in the world with
elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS, Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle,
Citrix, Red Hat, Trend Micro and many more. To learn more about
SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com
and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About RightCloud
RightCloud is a market-leading cloud-based service provider, delivering
cloud solutions and an overall digital transformation to enterprises.
Since its inception, RightCloud has successfully expanded its operations
into 7 countries and 9 cities around APAC.
RightCloud specializes in Amazon Web Services, creating multi-cloud
strategy, managed services, cloud security, big data, business
analytics, DevOps, application development and SAP on Cloud.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005615/en/