SoftwareONE : closes acquisition of COMPAREX, creating a leading global Platform, Solutions and Services company

Today SoftwareONE, a leading global Platform, Solutions and Services
company, announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of
COMPAREX, a global IT service provider.
“We are incredibly proud to close the acquisition of COMPAREX, which is
a continuation of SoftwareONE’s business transformation as it allows us
to gain scale, further invest in innovation and expand in key
geographies,” said Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE Board of
Directors. “By bringing the strengths and talents of both organizations
together, we will offer our customers unprecedented opportunities
through our global reach, regional expertise, scalability and
comprehensive portfolio, all to help them through their digital
transformation.”
Continued von Stockar: “We will continue to transform the combined
company into a leading Platform, Solutions and Services company through
organic growth and additional acquisitions of strategic capabilities.”
SoftwareONE is a trusted partner in building solutions on cloud
platforms and helping its customers maximize the value of their cloud
and software investments. As a combined company, SoftwareONE will
further grow its services while continuing to accompany and shape the
changing business needs of its customers by delivering best in class
software solutions and proactively managing customers’ software
portfolios.
“The closing of the acquisition of COMPAREX is a clear indication of
SoftwareONE’s ongoing commitment to backing the digital transformation
of our more than 50,000 customers worldwide,” said Dieter Schlosser, CEO
of SoftwareONE. “SoftwareONE will continue to focus on helping customers
address their changing business needs through innovative, outcome driven
software solutions, and we look forward to driving even more exciting
changes as a combined company.”
The combined company provides its customers with local language services
in 88 countries and support in 150 countries, managed by more than 5,500
experienced employees. SoftwareONE continues to emphasize developing
people and an entrepreneurial culture based on the company’s Core
Values, the fundamental pillars of its success since the company was
founded. SoftwareONE is committed to a fast and efficient integration
process that will draw on the best of both organizations.
In his capacity as CSO, Marc Betgem will serve on SoftwareONE’s
Executive Leadership Team. Thomas Reich, former CEO of COMPAREX, will
support the integration process over the next several months before
leaving the company.
“It has been a privilege to serve as CEO of COMPAREX, and following our
successful transformation to a managed services player, the company is
ready to join SoftwareONE to create a leading global Platform, Solutions
and Services company. I am confident that SoftwareONE will be a great
home to all of COMPAREX’s employees, and that through the talents of
both organizations the combined company will be at the forefront of
innovation and continue to be an invaluable partner to customers
worldwide,” said Thomas Reich.
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE, a global leader in software and cloud portfolio management,
is modernizing the way organizations budget and optimize their global IT
spend from on-premises to the cloud. With over 1.000 Technology Projects
globally SoftwareONE has the expertise to provide customers with the
right advice on their Technology Roadmap towards the cloud or optimizing
the Business-outcome of a cloud-based landscape. The PyraCloud platform,
applying machine learning, delivers the visibility, insight, automation
and control customers demand to maximize their software investments. In
tandem, our Software Lifecycle Management (SLM) services provide the
methodology and framework to optimize the underlying IT infrastructure,
accelerate cloud adoption and minimize compliance risk. Privately owned
since 1985, with over 5,000 technology experts located across 80+
countries, SoftwareONE is one of the fastest growing technology solution
providers in the world with elite partnerships with Microsoft, AWS,
Adobe, IBM, VMware, Oracle, Citrix, Red Hat, Trend Micro and many more.
To learn more about SoftwareONE, visit http://www.softwareone.com
and connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131006034/en/