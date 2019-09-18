|
Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Issue And Listing Of 192,135,040 New Units Pursuant To The Preferential Offering
Issue And Listing Of 192,135,040 New Units Pursuant To The Preferential Offering
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 19, 2019 0:06
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
ISSUE AND LISTING OF 192,135,040 NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING
Announcement Reference
SG190919OTHR7MR8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Further to the announcement dated 13 September 2019 titled 'Results of Preferential Offering', please see attached announcement on the listing of 192,135,040 Preferential Offering New Units issued by Soilbuild Business Space REIT.
