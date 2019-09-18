Log in
Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Issue And Listing Of 192,135,040 New Units Pursuant To The Preferential Offering

09/18/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

News

News

Issue And Listing Of 192,135,040 New Units Pursuant To The Preferential Offering

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 19, 2019 0:06
Status New
Announcement Sub Title ISSUE AND LISTING OF 192,135,040 NEW UNITS PURSUANT TO THE PREFERENTIAL OFFERING
Announcement Reference SG190919OTHR7MR8
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Further to the announcement dated 13 September 2019 titled 'Results of Preferential Offering', please see attached announcement on the listing of 192,135,040 Preferential Offering New Units issued by Soilbuild Business Space REIT.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 108,060 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:21:04 UTC
