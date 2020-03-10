Sokal Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Log in
03/10/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Sokal, a full service automotive advertising agency announced today that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest marketplace of third-party automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) is the largest provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail industry.

As a member of the CDK Partner Program, Sokal will provide a more seamless analytics and sales attribution system for their clients who use the CDK DMS system. By using dealers' sales and service data to return industry leading attribution models, Sokal can help lower clients' advertising spend while increasing ROI.

As a member of the CDK Partner Program, Sokal will provide a more seamless analytics and sales attribution system for their clients who use the CDK DMS system. By using dealers' sales and service data to return industry leading attribution models, Sokal can help lower clients' advertising spend while increasing ROI.

"At Sokal, we pride ourselves on the constant innovation and marketing strategies our team produces," said Sokal COO Garrett Roach. "By joining the CDK Partner Program, we know that we will be able to better serve our clients on a daily basis."

Sokal is an award winning, full-service advertising agency that specializes in digital marketing and dealership services. Since its inception in 2010, Sokal has been at the forefront of the automotive advertising landscape, providing clients with personalized advertising strategies designed specifically with the dealer's brand and vision in mind.

"We're very pleased to introduce Sokal as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. "Sokal is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications."

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 500 partner companies and 840 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Sokal

Sokal is an award-winning advertising agency dedicated to growing business for their clientele through their marketing and advertising services. Using a range of advertising services, including digital, broadcast and print their mission is to get their client's name in the forefront of consumer consciousness. Learn more: https://www.gosokal.com/

News Source: SOKAL

Related link: https://www.gosokal.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/sokal-joins-cdk-global-partner-program/
