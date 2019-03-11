Soko Media: Business of Apps Announces its 2019 App Development Leaderboard Results

Business of Apps, which provides news, analysis, data for the global app
industry has announced it’s 2019 App Development Leaderboard.
The Leaderboard is based on quantitative and qualitative research into
app development companies and agencies across multiple international
markets.
These companies are identified as some of the top providers of app
development services across ios, android and mobile services.
The Leaderboard is based on data from a range of third party and company
sources covering social presence, website traffic, corporate development
and estimated financials.
The companies in the Leaderboard include: Rightpoint, Net Solutions,
eleks, ArcTouch, Y Media Labs, Konstant Infosolutions, Fueled,
Intellectsoft, Hyperlink, Dom & Tom, iflexion, Peerbits, Chromeinfo
Technlogies, SavvyApps, Dev Technosys, Fingent, Mubaloo, Apadmi,
Hedgehog Lab, Yalantis, Octal IT Solution, WillowTree.
Art Dogtiev, author of the Research says:
“We’re excited to announce the launch of our new App
Development Companies leaderboard which really highlights the increasing
maturity of the app development industry. The top players in this space
are now multinational organisations with 100s of employees.”
Characteristics of Leading App Development Companies
The Business of Apps research shows that app development agencies and
companies are increasingly sophisticated in terms of their development.
The leading app development players are characterised by a significant
revenue base, wide social footprint, an international network of offices
and relationships and a large number of in-house employees.
-
Revenues range from $1m up $54m with average of $13m
-
Monthly website traffic is 65k
-
The average app development leader has 3.7k Linkedin, 2.3k Twitter
followers
-
Typically leading app development companies have offices in multiple
locations including popular hubs such as London, New York and LA.
-
The top app development companies have on average 210 employees
See the full leaderboard here:
http://www.businessofapps.com/ads/research/app-development-leaders
For more information about app development companies, salaries, trends
and costs see the app developer marketplace http://www.businessofapps.com/app-developers
About Business of Apps
Business of Apps provides news, data, analysis and marketplaces for the
global app industry. Founded in 2014, Business of Apps has become the
essential resource for professionals working in app marketing & user
acquisition, product and business development.
http://www.businessofapps.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005586/en/