Soko Media: Business of Apps Announces its 2019 App Development Leaderboard Results

Business of Apps, which provides news, analysis, data for the global app industry has announced it’s 2019 App Development Leaderboard.

The Leaderboard is based on quantitative and qualitative research into app development companies and agencies across multiple international markets.

These companies are identified as some of the top providers of app development services across ios, android and mobile services.

The Leaderboard is based on data from a range of third party and company sources covering social presence, website traffic, corporate development and estimated financials.

The companies in the Leaderboard include: Rightpoint, Net Solutions, eleks, ArcTouch, Y Media Labs, Konstant Infosolutions, Fueled, Intellectsoft, Hyperlink, Dom & Tom, iflexion, Peerbits, Chromeinfo Technlogies, SavvyApps, Dev Technosys, Fingent, Mubaloo, Apadmi, Hedgehog Lab, Yalantis, Octal IT Solution, WillowTree.

Art Dogtiev, author of the Research says:

“We’re excited to announce the launch of our new App Development Companies leaderboard which really highlights the increasing maturity of the app development industry. The top players in this space are now multinational organisations with 100s of employees.”

Characteristics of Leading App Development Companies

The Business of Apps research shows that app development agencies and companies are increasingly sophisticated in terms of their development.

The leading app development players are characterised by a significant revenue base, wide social footprint, an international network of offices and relationships and a large number of in-house employees.

Revenues range from $1m up $54m with average of $13m

Monthly website traffic is 65k

The average app development leader has 3.7k Linkedin, 2.3k Twitter followers

Typically leading app development companies have offices in multiple locations including popular hubs such as London, New York and LA.

The top app development companies have on average 210 employees

About Business of Apps

Business of Apps provides news, data, analysis and marketplaces for the global app industry. Founded in 2014, Business of Apps has become the essential resource for professionals working in app marketing & user acquisition, product and business development.

http://www.businessofapps.com

