Sol Flower Dispensary Receives 710 Degree Cup Honors in Nonsolvent Category

PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Flower, a mixed-use dispensary brand, today announced its Sol Flower Jenny Kush received third place honors in the nonsolvent category at the 5th Annual 710 Degree Cup.



Sol Flower has two Arizona locations including a public-facing café and wellness classroom in Sun City and a dispensary-only location in Tempe. This is the first award for the brand’s Jenny Kush house concentrate. In addition to nonsolvents, Sol Flower also carries house batter, wax, and shatter products.

The 710 Degree Cup is part of the annual ERRL Cup awards and festival series created to help patients receive safe access to clean and consistent medicine in Arizona. The ERRL Cup recognized dispensaries across 31 different categories.

Sol Flower was established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona. Copperstate Farms is home to the largest indoor cannabis facility in the U.S. with 40 acres under glass and currently has 50 medical cannabis strains in development and 50 in production.

“It’s a testament to our growers, processors and entire greenhouse team that we were recognized this year for the newly launched Jenny Kush nonsolvent. This accolade affirms our commitment to providing top-quality medicine to Arizona patients,” stated Copperstate Farms CEO Pankaj Talwar.

For more information on Sol Flower and its award-winning medical cannabis products, visit LivewithSol.com. For more information on Copperstate Farms, visit CopperstateFarms.com.



* Copperstate Farms has implemented social distancing and enhanced safety measures at its cultivation facility and Sol Flower dispensaries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

About Sol Flower:

Sol Flower is a mixed-use dispensary concept established in 2019 by Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company. Dedicated to building an inclusive community by empowering wellness for all, Sol Flower is a resource for both medical cannabis patients and the canna-curious. Sol Flower includes a public-facing classroom, café and lounge, and hosts educational courses with trusted, wellness experts. Sol Flower has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona. For more information, visit LivewithSol.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is a licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in the U.S. and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot facility and 40-acre greenhouse grow in Snowflake, Arizona. Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites including Good Things Coming and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, which includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom. The multi-use dispensary brand has locations in Tempe and Sun City, Arizona.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local laborers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

