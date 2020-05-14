Log in
SolEs Badajoz GmbH v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/38)

05/14/2020 | 06:15pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      SolEs Badajoz GmbH (German)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
    • Date Registered:
      August 24, 2015
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      February 16, 2016
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe), Paris, France
        Perez-Llorca, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        July 31, 2019 - The Tribunal renders its award.
  • (b)Rectification Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      September 16, 2019 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe), Paris, France
        Perez-Llorca, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        December 5, 2019 - The Tribunal issues a decision on the rectification of the award.
  • (c)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      April 3, 2020
    • Date of Constitution of ad hoc Committee:
      May 8, 2020
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe (Europe), Paris, France

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        May 8, 2020 - The ad hoc Committee is constituted in accordance with Article 52(3) of the ICSID Convention. Its members are: Cavinder Bull (Singaporean), President; Colm Ó hOisín (Irish); and Fernando Piérola Castro (Peruvian/Swiss); all members appointed by the Chairman of the Administrative Council.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 22:14:04 UTC
