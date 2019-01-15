Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (SIRC) announces Southern California based Direct-Mail Company acquisition

POWAY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC: SIRC) "The Company" is pleased to provide investors with an update on the previously announced Southern California based Direct-Mail Company acquisition. It is the second acquisition planned for 2019. A term sheet has been agreed upon by both parties concerning the acquisition of the Direct-Mail Company, which had 2018 Revenues of $2,299,932 with a Net Profit margin of approximately 20%. "This is a perfect fit for us to grow our roofing and solar installations," commented SIRC CEO David Massey. He added, "Our marketing footprint will be the key to growth in the Southern California market. The more fresh new clients we can reach with the marketing company combined with acquisition growth is the key to our growth and success. We are still looking to close both acquisitions at the same time early first quarter, 2019."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

