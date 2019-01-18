Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SolarReserve : Appoints Tom Georgis as Chief Executive Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 11:01am EST

SolarReserve, a leading global developer of large-scale solar power projects and advanced thermal energy storage technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Georgis as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. For the past 10 years, Georgis has been an integral part of SolarReserve’s leadership team, serving as the company’s Senior Vice President. He led SolarReserve’s expansion across the Americas, Asia and Australia, and spearheaded diversification of its patented core technology with applications that leverage the company’s expertise in developing and commercializing innovative long-term thermal energy storage solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005056/en/

For the past 10 years, Tom Georgis has been an integral part of SolarReserve’s executive team. (Phot ...

For the past 10 years, Tom Georgis has been an integral part of SolarReserve’s executive team. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Board and I are thrilled to have Tom as CEO,” said Lee Bailey, Chairman of the SolarReserve Board of Directors, and founder and Managing Director of US Renewables Group (USRG), a private equity firm based in Los Angeles that invests in renewable power and clean fuel companies and projects. “As a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the energy industry and a proven track record of value creation, we are confident that Tom is the right person to lead SolarReserve as it expands further into the energy storage markets.”

Tom Georgis added, “I'm excited to be leading SolarReserve and commercializing our innovative technologies to the meet massively growing global demand for clean energy and long-duration energy storage solutions. We’re well positioned to capitalize on this growing market, with industry-leading thermal energy storage technology and an exceptional team with a proven record of commercial success.”

About SolarReserve

SolarReserve is a leading global developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar power projects, with more than $1.8 billion of projects in operation worldwide. The company has commercialized its proprietary advanced solar thermal technology with integrated molten salt energy storage that delivers renewable power that is dispatchable 24-hours per day. The U.S. developed technology is now one of the world’s leading long-duration energy storage technologies, which facilitates higher integration of renewable energy, grid stability, energy shifting, and capacity to meet peak grid demand. SolarReserve is headquartered in the US and maintains a global presence with six international offices to support widespread project development activities across more than 20 countries. Visit solarreserve.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32aPhotocat prepares to increase its share capital to fuel growth
GL
11:31aVELCAN HOLDINGS : Non-audited & condensed consolidated accounts to be published from f.y. 2018 onwards
AQ
11:31aCooper University Health Care First Hospital Site in the Nation to Host Training Program for Elite U.S. Army Resuscitation Forward Surgical Team
GL
11:31aXactly Named a Leader in Sales Performance Management by Independent Research Firm
GL
11:31aDTE ENERGY : invests $900,000 in electric safety education campaign for children, first responder training
PR
11:31aBuckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Closing of Sale of Its Equity Interest In VTTI B.V.
GL
11:30aONE SQUARE ADVISORY SERVICES GMBH : publity AG: Receipt of opinion on possible early redemption of convertible bond and invitation to telephone conference
EQ
11:29aEXCLUSIVE : Canadian oil firm MEG says Husky balked at friendly takeover offer
RE
11:29aNETFLIX : renews 'The Kominsky Method' for a second season
AQ
11:28aCostamare Inc. Sets the Date for Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
3UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.