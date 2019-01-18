SolarReserve : Appoints Tom Georgis as Chief Executive Officer

SolarReserve,
a leading global developer of large-scale solar power projects and
advanced thermal energy storage technologies, is pleased to announce the
appointment of Tom
Georgis as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. For the past 10
years, Georgis has been an integral part of SolarReserve’s leadership
team, serving as the company’s Senior Vice President. He led
SolarReserve’s expansion across the Americas, Asia and Australia, and
spearheaded diversification of its patented core technology with
applications that leverage the company’s expertise in developing and
commercializing innovative long-term thermal energy storage solutions.
“The Board and I are thrilled to have Tom as CEO,” said Lee Bailey,
Chairman of the SolarReserve Board of Directors, and founder and
Managing Director of US Renewables Group (USRG), a private equity firm
based in Los Angeles that invests in renewable power and clean fuel
companies and projects. “As a seasoned executive with a wealth of
experience in the energy industry and a proven track record of value
creation, we are confident that Tom is the right person to lead
SolarReserve as it expands further into the energy storage markets.”
Tom Georgis added, “I'm excited to be leading SolarReserve and
commercializing our innovative technologies to the meet massively
growing global demand for clean energy and long-duration energy storage
solutions. We’re well positioned to capitalize on this growing market,
with industry-leading thermal energy storage technology and an
exceptional team with a proven record of commercial success.”
About SolarReserve
SolarReserve is a leading global developer, owner and operator of
utility-scale solar power projects, with more than $1.8 billion of
projects in operation worldwide. The company has commercialized its
proprietary advanced solar thermal technology with integrated molten
salt energy storage that delivers renewable power that is dispatchable
24-hours per day. The U.S. developed technology is now one of the
world’s leading long-duration energy storage technologies, which
facilitates higher integration of renewable energy, grid stability,
energy shifting, and capacity to meet peak grid demand. SolarReserve is
headquartered in the US and maintains a global presence with six
international offices to support widespread project development
activities across more than 20 countries. Visit solarreserve.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005056/en/