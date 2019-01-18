SolarReserve : Appoints Tom Georgis as Chief Executive Officer

SolarReserve, a leading global developer of large-scale solar power projects and advanced thermal energy storage technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tom Georgis as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. For the past 10 years, Georgis has been an integral part of SolarReserve’s leadership team, serving as the company’s Senior Vice President. He led SolarReserve’s expansion across the Americas, Asia and Australia, and spearheaded diversification of its patented core technology with applications that leverage the company’s expertise in developing and commercializing innovative long-term thermal energy storage solutions.

“The Board and I are thrilled to have Tom as CEO,” said Lee Bailey, Chairman of the SolarReserve Board of Directors, and founder and Managing Director of US Renewables Group (USRG), a private equity firm based in Los Angeles that invests in renewable power and clean fuel companies and projects. “As a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the energy industry and a proven track record of value creation, we are confident that Tom is the right person to lead SolarReserve as it expands further into the energy storage markets.”

Tom Georgis added, “I'm excited to be leading SolarReserve and commercializing our innovative technologies to the meet massively growing global demand for clean energy and long-duration energy storage solutions. We’re well positioned to capitalize on this growing market, with industry-leading thermal energy storage technology and an exceptional team with a proven record of commercial success.”

About SolarReserve

SolarReserve is a leading global developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar power projects, with more than $1.8 billion of projects in operation worldwide. The company has commercialized its proprietary advanced solar thermal technology with integrated molten salt energy storage that delivers renewable power that is dispatchable 24-hours per day. The U.S. developed technology is now one of the world’s leading long-duration energy storage technologies, which facilitates higher integration of renewable energy, grid stability, energy shifting, and capacity to meet peak grid demand. SolarReserve is headquartered in the US and maintains a global presence with six international offices to support widespread project development activities across more than 20 countries. Visit solarreserve.com for more information.

