SolarReserve : Teams with Heliostat SA to Create South Australian Jobs

SolarReserve,
a leading worldwide developer of large-scale solar power projects and
advanced solar thermal technology, announced it has signed a Memorandum
of Understanding (MOU) with Heliostat
SA, a South Australian company focused on the manufacture and
assembly of heliostats and heliostat components.
SolarReserve and Heliostat SA team up to bring manufacturing jobs to South Australian workers (Photo: Business Wire)
Bringing manufacture jobs to South Australians
Under the MOU, Heliostat SA and SolarReserve will partner in the
development of plans and processes for the supply, fabrication and
assembly of more than 12,800 of SolarReserve’s proprietary SR96
heliostat assemblies for the Aurora
Solar Energy Project near Port Augusta, South Australia.
Heliostats are the large tracking mirrors in a solar thermal power
station, which follow the sun throughout the day and precisely reflect
and concentrate sunlight onto a receiver. [How
it works] The SR96 heliostat will provide market leading
performance, fully integrated with SolarReserve’s proprietary molten
salt receiver and controls system. Each of the assemblies includes 96
square metres of glass, plus steel supports and electric drives,
resulting in a field of mirrors with more than a million square metres
of surface area.
“We’re excited to have formed a long-term partnership with Heliostat SA
and look forward to teaming up with them to bring manufacturing of our
world-class heliostats to South Australian workers,” said Kevin Smith,
SolarReserve’s Chief Executive Officer. “SolarReserve is committed to
supporting South Australia’s goals which will attract investment, create
South Australian jobs and build an exciting and growing new industry.”
“Signing the MOU marks a significant step forward in the partnership
between our companies,” said David Linder-Patton, Heliostat SA’s Chief
Executive Officer. “The team at Heliostat SA are really looking forward
to adapting the low-cost manufacturing techniques learned from more than
20 years of automotive knowhow into the manufacture and assembly of the
SR96. Heliostat SA plans to exploit our supply chain knowledge across
the SR96 program, to ensure a very high local South Australian content
is achieved.”
Close to 200 jobs could be created in South Australia solely as a result
of a deal between Heliostat SA and SolarReserve for the Aurora project,
including over 115 unique skilled labor positions related to
manufacturing of steel components and heliostat assemblies. The two
companies are working together to complete the final agreement, which
includes achieving as much local content and labour as possible. The
balance of construction of SolarReserve’s Aurora project in Port August
is anticipated to create an additional 650 full-time construction jobs
on site, and more than 4,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs in the
region.
The Aurora project is being developed with the option to add solar
photovoltaic (PV) technology in order to maximise electricity generation
from the CSP facility during peak demand periods, as well as meet the
station’s own electricity needs. The addition of PV could broaden the
scope of Heliostat SA’s manufacturing supply to include PV racking
systems.
Investing in South Australia’s Renewable Energy Future
The Aurora project is part of a much bigger picture for South Australia.
SolarReserve hopes to build six solar thermal projects in the State over
the next ten years, with their Australian headquarters in Adelaide
serving as the development hub. South Australian manufacturing will be
well positioned to support these future projects.
“The Aurora project along with SolarReserve’s future investment in the
state will develop a supply chain and local manufacturing expertise that
can be leveraged across the broader region, create thousands of jobs for
South Australians, and bring about a new age in clean, reliable and
affordable energy,” said Tom Georgis, SolarReserve’s Senior Vice
President of Development.
Heliostat SA is a South Australian company and part of the Fusion
Renewables Group which comprises Precision Components, Fusion Capital,
and the University of South Australia. Precision Components is a founder
shareholder of Heliostat SA, having historically been a tier one
supplier to Ford, Toyota and GM Holden.
After auto producers announced their decision to cease manufacturing
cars in Australia, Heliostat SA was borne out of Precision’s strategic
plan to transition from a component hot stamping and metal pressing
business to an advanced manufacturing and engineering business with a
focus on high value-add, specialized products in emerging markets
leveraging collaborative partnerships with like-minded companies and
universities. Fusion Capital is the investment arm of Precision
Components and looks at investments into advanced manufacturing and
engineering opportunities, which have synergies with their existing
portfolio of projects and include mass transport solutions and
renewables.
Video: https://youtu.be/ecM8-_vrFzM
About SolarReserve
SolarReserve is a leading global developer, owner and operator of
utility-scale solar power projects, with more than $1.8 billion of
projects in operation worldwide. The company has commercialised its
proprietary ThermaVault™ advanced solar thermal technology with
integrated molten salt energy storage that delivers renewable power that
is dispatchable 24-hours per day. The U.S. developed technology is now
one of the world’s leading energy storage technologies and allows solar
energy to operate like traditional fossil-fired and nuclear electricity
generation – except the fuel is the sun which means zero emissions, zero
hazardous waste, and zero dependence on fuel price volatility.
SolarReserve is also experienced in advanced heliostat and collector
field design, deployment and controls. The company’s heliostat
innovation areas include advancements in pointing accuracy, nimble
structure design, high precision and efficient drive systems,
ultra-light and high reflectivity mirror facets, and various heliostats
and collector field control, power and communication systems.
Since the company's formation in early 2008, SolarReserve's experienced
team has assembled a pipeline of over 13 gigawatts across the world's
most attractive, high growth renewable energy markets. SolarReserve is
headquartered in the US and maintains a global presence with six
international offices to support widespread project development
activities across more than 20 countries. The company has been
developing projects in Australia since 2013, with its Australian
headquarters located in Adelaide, and field office located in Port
Augusta.
Visit www.solarreserve.com
for more information about SolarReserve.
About Heliostat SA
Heliostat SA is a leading solar manufacturing and professional services
company spun off from the automotive components manufacturer Precision
Components Australia, prior to the windup of car manufacturing in
Australia.
Heliostat SA licenced the technology to commercialise and manufacture
the CSIRO designed heliostat and control software in 2014. It has
installed fields in Japan, and more recently built an R&D field with
twenty five (25) heliostats located at Edinburgh Parks, South Australia.
The company continues to pursue Concentrated Solar Thermal (CST)
applications for high temperature industrial processes to offset high
gas usage to create steam for numerous industry sectors. Key target
markets include ore, chemical and food processing sectors.
Heliostat SA has developed an all Australian designed and manufactured
Single Axis Tracking (SAT), Fixed and Ballast framing systems for large
scale Photovoltaic (PV) solar farms. The design and manufactured framing
systems utilise automation processes, low cost manufacturing techniques
that have been successfully developed for the automotive sector.
Visit www.heliostat.com.au
for more information about Heliostat SA.
