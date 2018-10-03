SolarWinds Empowers Database Professionals with Powerful Tuning and Performance Insights

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds , a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced the availability of SolarWinds® Database Performance Analyzer (DPA) 12.0 , a powerful database and query performance monitoring, analysis, and tuning tool built for many of today’s popular databases. The latest enhancements are designed to help database professionals quickly identify and pinpoint the root cause of slow database queries, and easily optimize database tables to help ensure the speed of business-critical applications that rely on them.



SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer is designed to deliver deep visibility into the performance of databases in hybrid environments—on-premise, virtualized, and in the cloud. SolarWinds DPA provides actionable insights for database professionals through two brand-new features, Table Tuning Advisor and Query Performance Analyzer.

Query Performance Analyzer can assist users in pinpointing the root cause of slow SQL queries. Detailed query profile data is intelligently displayed in one view, which can reduce the amount of time spent sourcing and correlating information.

“Table Tuning Advisor answers about 99% of what I want to know,” said Dale Fanning, director, database & systems engineering, Regent University. “I think it provides all the data you would need to make a tuning decision.”

The Table Tuning Advisor is designed to proactively provide a solution to one of the most challenging aspects of database management: indexing. SolarWinds DPA Table Tuning Advisor helps identify and validate index opportunities by monitoring workload usage patterns, and then making recommendations to users of where a new index can help optimize inefficiencies.

“Databases are at the crux of application performance and a slow database often results in a slow application,” said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. “Solving application performance issues without deep insight into the database is a challenging endeavor at best. SolarWinds DPA 12.0 can help database professionals tackle performance problems more quickly and accurately with these new features, which are designed to identify exactly where to focus tuning and indexing efforts to optimize the performance of their environments and reduce manual processes.”

SolarWinds DPA is designed to provide seamless integration with SolarWinds network and systems tools, including Network Performance Monitor (NPM) and Server & Application Monitor (SAM). Integration with features like SolarWinds® PerfStack ™ dashboard is built to provide additional blocking analysis support, which can help users discover where a blocking incident has occurred and the overall impact of the action, guiding informed future troubleshooting strategies.

SolarWinds DPA can be deployed on Windows® or Linux®, and monitors physical and virtualized databases located on-premise or in the cloud, including Microsoft® SQL Server®, Oracle®, MySQL®, MariaDB®, IBM® DB2® for Linux, UNIX®, and Windows (LUW), SAP® Adaptive Server Enterprise (SAP ASE), as well as Platform as a Service (PaaS) databases, including Microsoft Azure® DB, Amazon® RDS, and Aurora.

Pricing and Availability

SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer can be deployed to on-premise and hosted Windows or Linux servers, or easily provisioned to Microsoft Azure from the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Pricing for SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer for Azure SQL Databases in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace starts at $695 USD* per database license (perpetual, BYOL). A fully functional two-week trial is available. Customers will not incur SolarWinds software charges during free two-week cloud trials; however, infrastructure charges may still apply. Pricing for other versions of SolarWinds Database Performance Analyzer starts at $1,995 USD* per database instance, and pricing includes the first year of maintenance (licenses are perpetual with a related maintenance fee). For more information, including the downloadable, free 14-day evaluation, visit the SolarWinds website or call 866.530.8100.

*Prices as of October 3, 2018 in US dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

