SolarWinds to Showcase Change Monitoring and Extended Azure Monitoring Capabilities Across Unified Infrastructure Management and SaaS solutions Portfolio at Microsoft Ignite 2018

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds , a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced its participation at Microsoft Ignite ® 2018 , September 24-28, 2018, in Orlando, Florida. SolarWinds will demonstrate the latest updates to its unified infrastructure management portfolio, built on the SolarWinds ® Orion ® Platform , alongside its suite of SaaS-delivered products designed for DevOps teams. These portfolio enhancements are designed to deepen visibility across both cloud infrastructure and applications to simplify full-stack monitoring for DevOps and IT professionals. The company will also preview its upcoming Cost Calculator for Microsoft® Azure® free tool.



“Optimizing performance across even the most complex environments can be accomplished,” said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. “Creating a more integrated user experience for customers using more than one product is key to our goal of helping technology practitioners quickly identify performance issues and correlations between all layers of the technology stack.”

Visit Booth 1607

Head Geeks ™ Thomas LaRock and Patrick Hubbard , and other SolarWinds product experts are demonstrating the latest unified systems management and SaaS-delivered solutions for IT professionals and DevOps teams, and highlighting support of Microsoft workloads and environments, including Azure and Office 365®. SolarWinds is also previewing its upcoming Cost Calculator for Microsoft Azure free tool, which is designed to simplify reporting Microsoft Azure expenditures in one or more Azure subscriptions.

SolarWinds solutions on display include:

Server Configuration Monitor (SCM): Visibility into configuration changes on Windows ® servers and applications, while also correlating performance issues to authorized or unauthorized changes to files, binaries, configuration files, the Windows Registry, and hardware configurations.





Visibility into configuration changes on Windows servers and applications, while also correlating performance issues to authorized or unauthorized changes to files, binaries, configuration files, the Windows Registry, and hardware configurations. Server & Application Monitor (SAM): Named a 2018 Gartner ® Peer Insights ™ Customers’ Choice for Application Performance Monitoring Suites , SAM helps customers monitor the health and performance of Windows and Linux ® servers and applications deployed both on-premise and in Azure, and new monitoring templates for Azure PaaS services including Azure IOT Hub, Azure SQL Database Elastic Pool, and more.





Named a , SAM helps customers monitor the health and performance of Windows and Linux servers and applications deployed both on-premise and in Azure, and new monitoring templates for Azure PaaS services including Azure IOT Hub, Azure SQL Database Elastic Pool, and more. Virtualization Manager (VMAN): Discover and monitor virtual machines running on Microsoft Hyper-V ® virtualized or private cloud instances and Microsoft Azure, helping to control sprawl, and optimize environments with capacity planning and performance optimization recommendations.





Discover and monitor virtual machines running on Microsoft Hyper-V virtualized or private cloud instances and Microsoft Azure, helping to control sprawl, and optimize environments with capacity planning and performance optimization recommendations. Database Performance Analyzer (DPA): Locate issues, analyze root causes, and optimize performance for popular database technologies including Microsoft SQL Server ® , Microsoft Azure SQL Database, MySQL ® , Oracle ® , and more.





Locate issues, analyze root causes, and optimize performance for popular database technologies including Microsoft SQL Server , Microsoft Azure SQL Database, MySQL , Oracle , and more. Backup for Office 365: Designed to assure protection of your email data on Microsoft Office 365.





Designed to assure protection of your email data on Microsoft Office 365. SolarWinds solutions for DevOps teams: SolarWinds will be showcasing the SolarWinds portfolio of SaaS-based products AppOptics™, Pingdom®, Papertrail™, and Loggly® offerings. Together these products provide unmatched visibility across both cloud infrastructure and applications to simplify full-stack monitoring for DevOps and IT Ops professionals.

Join the Discussion

SolarWinds Head Geek™ and Microsoft MVP , Thomas LaRock , will participate in two separate speaking sessions on September 25 and 26 on how to tune your SQL Server databases for optimal performance and best practices for data protection. “Ensuring system and application uptime is a mission-critical task for today’s database professionals, but all too often it is challenging to determine which configurations are creating a detrimental impact on performance,” said LaRock. “In my session, SQL Server Default Configurations: Helping Good People Make Better Choices, I’ll detail which configurations to use, when to use them, as well as a few easy ways DBAs can track changing configurations to ensure performance and availability remain high.”

“The Seven Samurai of SQL Server Data Protection:” What: SQL Server has features to help protect data from three different attack vectors: data at rest, data in use, and data in motion. In this session, LaRock will outline seven features (the seven Samurai) of SQL Server data protection and how to deploy them with confidence. When: Tuesday, September 25, 4:00 p.m. - 4:20 p.m. EDT Where: Expo Theater #5



“SQL Server Default Configurations: Helping Good People Make Better Choices:” What: It can be difficult to determine which SQL Server configuration options are better than others, and worse, it can be difficult to know which configurations have been changed, resulting in poor performance. In this session, LaRock will discuss several default configurations data professionals should be using, and how to track when they are changed. When: Wednesday, September 26, 1:05 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. EDT Where: Expo Theater #4



Thomas LaRock is a Head Geek at SolarWinds and a Microsoft Certified Master, Microsoft Data Platform MVP, VMware® vExpert, and former Microsoft Certified Trainer. He has over 20 years’ experience in the IT industry in roles including programmer, developer, analyst, and database administrator.

About the SolarWinds Orion Platform

The Orion Platform is a modular and scalable, unified monitoring architecture. It allows IT departments to add modules as their needs grow, providing visibility into all elements of critical services, while consolidating metrics and data into one view. While modules are sold as individual products, they run on a unified platform, with a single web-based dashboard, centralized management and access control, unified alerting and reporting, and consolidated metrics and data – which enables context-rich dashboards that centralize data form multiple parts of the stack into an application-centric view. The SolarWinds Orion Platform is trusted by 499 of the Fortune 500® companies to monitor, visualize, and analyze the performance of networks, applications, systems, and databases on-premise, in a hybrid environment, or in the cloud.

For more information on SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call 866.530.8100.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Targeted for DevOps professionals and developers, SolarWinds’ cloud management products provide cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise. Our cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing and web performance management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com/cloud-monitoring . Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

