Solasia Initiates Phase III Program for PledOx® in Japan

Solasia Pharma K.K. (TOKYO:4597, Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan, President &
CEO: Yoshihiro Arai, hereinafter “Solasia”) announced the initiation of
Phase III clinical trial for PledOx® in Japan.
In November 2017, Solasia acquired exclusive development and
commercialization rights for PledOx® in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau,
South Korea and Taiwan from PledPharma.
This Phase III clinical trial in Asia (Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and
Hong Kong) is an expansion of the Global Phase III trial led by
PledPharma in the rest of the world where the first patient was included
in the United States in November. The Asian region including Japan is
now officially part of this Global Phase III clinical trial.
Following
Japan, Solasia will also initiate in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong
successively.
This trial is for colorectal cancer patients treated with mFOLFOX6 (*1)
which contains antioxidant drug “oxaliplatin” and to examine the effect
of suppressing the development of peripheral neuropathy by administering
PledOx®. Oxaliplatin is a platinum-based drug and is indicated for
colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer etc.
Peripheral
neuropathy is known as one of the serious side effects caused by
administration of oxaliplatin, and one of the causes is that neurons
develop by being damaged due to oxidative stress induced by the drug.
Peripheral neuropathy is also known as the main side effect of other
platinum-based drugs such as cisplatin. There are currently no drugs
approved for the treatment of chemotherapy induced peripheral
neuropathy. PledOx® is a superoxide dismutase analogue that is an enzyme
that degrades active oxygen generated in cells and has the effect of
protecting nerve cells from damage caused by drug-induced oxidative
stress.
The initiation of this trial is a significant milestone for
Solasia as this trial is positioned as a registration trial and its
success is expected to contribute to patients suffering from peripheral
neuropathy due to cancer chemotherapy.
Study description:
-
Phase III, International, multicenter, double-blind, randomized,
placebo-controlled study
Purpose of the study:
-
The effect of reduce the peripheral neuropathy associated with
administration of oxaliplatin by PledOx® administration compared with
placebo.
Study design:
-
POLAR-M study: Colorectal cancer patients who undergo mFOLFOX6 therapy
with distant metastases are included.
-
POLAR-A study: Colorectal cancer patients who undergo mFOLFOX6 therapy
as an adjuvant therapy for postoperative surgery are included.
Primary outcome measures:
-
Both the POLAR-M and POLAR-A studies will evaluate the proportion of
patients with moderate or severe chronic peripheral neuropathy at 9
months after (first day of FOLFOX therapy) the initial administration
of PledOx®.
Estimated enrollment:
-
POLAR-M study: 420 patients (of which 120 patients in Asian region)
-
POLAR-A study: 280 patients (of which 80 patients in Asian region)
About chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) in Japan
Cancer chemotherapy has side effects such as nausea and vomiting and
onset of stomatitis, but peripheral neuropathy is also a serious side
effect. Peripheral neuropathy is known to be markedly expressed in major
drugs of cancer chemotherapy such as plant alkaloid drugs and
platinum-based drugs (*2). FOLFOX therapy including
oxaliplatin, is a combination of a chemotherapy for advanced and
recurrent cancer and a typical anticancer drug for postoperative
adjuvant chemotherapy as a treatment for colorectal cancer, which is
difficult to heal surgically. Almost all patients (85% - 95%) of
oxaliplatin prescribed patients develop peripheral nerve disorder, and
the disorder brings about the following symptoms (*2).
-
Acute symptoms: abnormal sensations such as hands, feet and lip
peripheral parts, strangulation of pharyngeal larynx accompanied with
dyspnea and dysphagia
-
Chronic symptoms: numbness in the periphery of the limbs, decreased
sensation, decreased tendon reflexes, sensory ataxia
When such side effects occur, it is considered that some symptom
improvement is seen in 80% of patients due to discontinuation of
medicine and completely recovered in 6 to 8 months in 40% of cases (*2).
However, discontinuation of the drug results in discontinuation of
cancer treatment or change in treatment regimen which is an important
medical issue. There is currently no approved drug to prevent or treat
CIPN.
* 1: mFOLFOX6 therapy refers to cancer chemotherapy using three
agents, fluorouracil, folinic acid, and oxaliplatin. It is adopted as
standard therapy for high risk Stage II colorectal cancer or
postoperative adjuvant chemotherapy for Stage III colorectal cancer and
systemic chemotherapy for Stage IV recurrent colorectal cancer.
* 2: Reference: Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare "Corresponding
manual for severe side effects disease Peripheral neuropathy"
About PledOx®
PledOx® is a “first in class” drug candidate developed to provide
patients, that are treated adjuvantly or for metastatic colorectal
cancer, prevention against the nerve damage that can occur in
conjunction with chemotherapy treatment. The results from a completed
Phase IIb trial (PLIANT), where patients with metastatic colorectal
cancer were treated with the chemotherapy combination FOLFOX and
PledOx®, indicates that the patients who received PledOx® had a lower
risk than the placebo group to suffer from nerve damage during the
chemotherapy. The presence of the investigator reported sensory nerve
damage, the primary endpoint, was after treatment 38% lower in the group
of patients treated with PledOx® compared with the placebo group (p =
0.16). This was not statistically significant, but a difference of this
magnitude is considered to be clinically relevant. After completion of
chemotherapy, the patient-reported incidence of moderate and severe
neuropathy was 77% lower in patients treated with PledOx® compared to
the placebo group (exploratory analysis; p = 0.014). This is considered
valuable for the success of the forthcoming POLAR studies, where
patient-reported symptoms after completion of treatment will be the
primary efficacy parameter. No apparent negative effect on the efficacy
of the cancer treatment was observed.
About Solasia
Solasia is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Asia, with a
mission of "Better Medicine for a Brighter Tomorrow". In order to
address the unmet medical needs within the oncology area, we develop
innovative medicines to contribute to the patient's healthy living and
to provide treatment options for the healthcare providers. Additional
information is available at http://www.solasia.co.jp/en/
About PledPharma
PledPharma develops new drugs that protect the body against oxidative
stress – a potentially debilitating and sometimes life-threatening
condition that can be caused by chemotherapy treatment and following
acetaminophen (paracetamol) overdose. The company's most advanced
project PledOx® is being developed to reduce nerve damage associated
with chemotherapy. A phase IIb study has been conducted and serves as
the basis for the initiated global phase III program. The drug candidate
Aladote® is being developed to reduce the risk of acute liver failure
associated with acetaminophen poisoning. A proof of principle study has
been conducted and will serve as the basis for the continued
development. PledPharma (STO: PLED) is listed on Nasdaq First North.
Erik Penser Bank is the company’s Certified Adviser (tel +46 8 463 80
00). For more information, see https://www.pledpharma.se/
