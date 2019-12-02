Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sold! Paris luxury real estate shines as London suffers Brexit blues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 08:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Eiffel Tower stands near luxury Haussmannian buildings in the 7th arrondissement district of Paris

British investor Robert Drake has bought a luxury flat near the Elysee Palace in central Paris for two million euros, lured by ultra-low borrowing costs, attractive prices and a belief in the growing allure of continental Europe for financiers post-Brexit.

The two-bedroom flat is Drake's first overseas property investment. His purchase is a reflection of how the damage dealt to London's global standing by Britain's tumultuous decision to leave the European Union is contributing to sharp price rises in the French capital's luxury real estate market.

In the ornately corniced living room of his new apartment, Drake, who is managing director of Bury Street Capital, said Britain's relationship with Europe had "fundamentally shifted" since its vote to leave the EU in 2016.

"Whether Brexit happens or not I still think we are likely to see a transfer from the financial sector in the UK into the major European cities over the coming decades," Drake said. "So from an investment perspective that’s a relevant point to me."

Drake believes international bankers will increasingly seek top-end apartments in Paris, a city where strict planning rules will keep a firm lid on the supply of upmarket properties.

Paris property prices suffered under socialist president Francois Hollande, in power from 2012 to 2017. His 75% super-tax on earnings over 1 million euros reinforced France's reputation abroad for being hostile to wealth. High earners fled, often to London, creating a glut in supply.

The election of investor-friendly Emmanuel Macron in 2017 spurred a turnaround, driven initially by French buyers. As the Brexit negotiations got messier, foreign investors increasingly lost confidence in London and set their sights on Paris.

"Paris today is the number one winner from Brexit when it comes to real estate," said Thibault de Saint Vincent, chairman of leading international realtor Barnes International.

Knight Frank, one of Britain's biggest real estate agents with operations across Europe, expects Paris's prime market - the top 5% - to post further gains of 5-7% in 2020.

SAFE HAVEN?

At 19,000 euros per square metre, prime prices in Paris still compare favourably with other first-tier global cities – the equivalent in London and New York would be closer to 28,000 euros and 27,600 euros respectively.

Prime prices in Paris stand 21% above their low in the fourth quarter of 2015, Knight Frank said.

As well as British investors, Belgian, Scandinavian and Middle Eastern buyers are also turning to Paris.

"Whereas in the past overseas investors would have probably gone straight to London, suddenly they are pausing for thought for a variety of factors – Brexit and Paris being on the front foot – being the main two," said Roddy Aris, London-based associate partner at Knight Frank.

"They see Paris as the best bet over other safe-havens. It's portfolio diversification."

House prices in London declined at their fastest pace in almost a decade earlier this year and will end the year in negative territory, hurt by the Brexit uncertainty and its impact on the city's attractiveness as a global finance centre.

Last year, London lost its spot in Barnes International's top five most sought after cities, behind Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Toronto and Paris.

De Saint Vincent of Barnes International said clients in the United States faced borrowing costs of 4-7%, compared with loans of below 1% fixed for up to 20 years in France.

"We've got a really lively market here," de Saint Vincent said. "In New York, Miami, Los Angeles, it's moribund."

Drake plans to buy more properties in the French capital - a move he acknowledged was not without risk, given the country's tradition of high taxes.

"France has never been terribly stable in terms of its fiscal backdrop," he said. "So there is risk there."

By Richard Lough
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARNES GROUP INC. -2.47% 59.19 Delayed Quote.10.39%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.01% 0.85342 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED -2.57% 51.2 End-of-day quote.2.71%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12aWall Street set to open flat as Trump to restore tariffs on metal imports
RE
09:10aUSW UNITED STEELWORKERS : Members of Local 7798 achieve major goal with workplace violence policy
PU
09:05aTrump's metals tariff tweet roils Brazil, Argentina
RE
09:03aNew Conflict in Merkel's Government Threatens Germany's Role in Europe
DJ
09:01aHuobi Announces the First International Blockchain Forum Approved by China
PR
08:59aSold! Paris luxury real estate shines as London suffers Brexit blues
RE
08:36aChina's HNA Group in deal to restructure its low cost carrier West Air
RE
08:36aLIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : A Global Portfolio of OTCQX Consumer and Resources Leaders Present December 4th and 5th
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4LSL PROPERTY SERVICES PLC : LSL PROPERTY SERVICES : Trading Update - 2019 Expectations Unchanged
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group