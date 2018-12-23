SolderWorks Announces Acquisition of Denver-Based Consulting Firm

SolderWorks LLC today announced that it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire SmartSource Management (SSM), a Denver-based technology consulting firm founded in 2006 with a strong client base in the semiconductor manufacturing and wine-making industries.

SolderWorks founder Rich Walsh stated that, “Hardware is the new software. We believe that this acquisition adds critical know-how and expertise that will help SolderWorks scale its SpikeLabs offering by adding innovative consulting services. SSM is a company with talent that can deliver business value quickly and keep pace with the fast-growing IoT and Industry 4.0 sectors.”

With this acquisition, SolderWorks continues down their roadmap adding valuable partnerships and services to an ecosystem that provides for innovation to be realized quickly. “Delivering innovative solutions that are hardware-based is a new frontier. Building, deploying and maintaining them requires a mature, experienced process,” Walsh adds. “That’s why this move to acquire SmartSource is so essential.”

Brandon Vogt, the General Manager of SSM states, “We are very excited to become a part of SolderWorks. We have always operated like a factory and believe our methodical approach will help mature how innovation is delivered tomorrow.”

About SolderWorks LLC

SolderWorks is a state-of-the-art innovation lab designed to accelerate ideas from thought to thing. SolderWorks mission is to support the next wave of innovation by providing an ecosystem where entrepreneurial visionaries, corporate labs, and industry partnerships create agile economies. SolderWorks is the place where tomorrow’s innovations are created.

About SmartSource Management

SmartSource Management (SSM) is a Denver-based technology consulting firm that specializes in delivering digital business value through process automation, system integrations, enhanced user experience applications, and commerce solutions. SSM’s client base encompasses a wide range of industries from large semiconductor companies, wine-industry leaders, and big data SaaS companies.

