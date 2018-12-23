SolderWorks Announces Acquisition of Denver-Based Consulting Firm

SolderWorks LLC today announced that it has reached a definitive
agreement to acquire SmartSource Management (SSM), a Denver-based
technology consulting firm founded in 2006 with a strong client base in
the semiconductor manufacturing and wine-making industries.
SolderWorks founder Rich Walsh stated that, “Hardware is the new
software. We believe that this acquisition adds critical know-how and
expertise that will help SolderWorks scale its SpikeLabs offering by
adding innovative consulting services. SSM is a company with talent that
can deliver business value quickly and keep pace with the fast-growing
IoT and Industry 4.0 sectors.”
With this acquisition, SolderWorks continues down their roadmap adding
valuable partnerships and services to an ecosystem that provides for
innovation to be realized quickly. “Delivering innovative solutions that
are hardware-based is a new frontier. Building, deploying and
maintaining them requires a mature, experienced process,” Walsh adds.
“That’s why this move to acquire SmartSource is so essential.”
Brandon Vogt, the General Manager of SSM states, “We are very excited to
become a part of SolderWorks. We have always operated like a factory and
believe our methodical approach will help mature how innovation is
delivered tomorrow.”
About SolderWorks LLC
SolderWorks is a state-of-the-art innovation lab designed to accelerate
ideas from thought to thing. SolderWorks mission is to support the next
wave of innovation by providing an ecosystem where entrepreneurial
visionaries, corporate labs, and industry partnerships create agile
economies. SolderWorks is the place where tomorrow’s innovations are
created.
About SmartSource Management
SmartSource Management (SSM) is a Denver-based technology consulting
firm that specializes in delivering digital business value through
process automation, system integrations, enhanced user experience
applications, and commerce solutions. SSM’s client base encompasses a
wide range of industries from large semiconductor companies,
wine-industry leaders, and big data SaaS companies.
Related Links
https://www.solderworks.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181223005004/en/