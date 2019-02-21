SolderWorks Announces Curriculum Program Launch with “From Thought to Thing: 101”

SolderWorks LLC, a state-of-the-art hardware innovation lab, today
announced the launch of its new education curriculum program. This new
offering provides a classroom, innovation lab, and ecosystem partner
learning experience that will help early-stage startups and
entrepreneurs accelerate prototyping and productization.
Rich Walsh, Founder and CEO, states that “We’re seeing many early-stage
hardware startups and innovators doing a great job of going from thought
to breadboard or even just thought to PowerPoint. Whatever their start,
it is great as it shows that early entrepreneurs understand innovating
in the hardware realm for a business or consumer value proposition is
doable. Once they start their journey, however, I see them realize this
development lifecycle is a different beast altogether.
“Hardware is the new software. To really get over the hump, with IoT or
Industry 4.0 innovations for example, we need to teach corporate
innovators, entrepreneurs, and developers different, more complex
multi-disciplinary workflows. Gone are the days of innovation where
simply writing code and right-click-deploy was the norm. In our ‘From
Thought to Thing: 101’ introduction course, we want to demystify and
connect the workflows, partners, and patterns that exist to get you
there.”
The coursework will confer knowledge along three tracks: productization,
technical, and business. SolderWorks believes a firm understanding of
how these three processes interrelate are crucial to the success of any
hardware-based innovation. The curriculum will be offered in an academy
format as well as incorporated in its grant membership offering through
its Innovation Fund.
Hardware Engineering Manager and course instructor Alex Strebeck adds,
“We are incorporating real partner platforms and technologies into our
coursework. This allows our partner ecosystem to access early use-cases
and get traction with their platform technologies. As well, it gives our
member ecosystem exposure to platforms, patterns, and practices they can
build on quickly.”
About SolderWorks LLC
SolderWorks is a state-of-the-art innovation lab designed to accelerate
ideas from thought to thing. SolderWorks’ mission is to support the next
wave of innovation by providing an ecosystem where entrepreneurial
visionaries, corporate labs, and industry partnerships create agile
economies. SolderWorks is the place where tomorrow’s innovations are
created.
