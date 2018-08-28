Soldier Honored by Legion for Community Service

SGT. Drew E. Hunnicutt, a U.S. Army special agent watch analyst at the Protective Intelligence Branch (PIB) stationed in Quantico, Virginia received The American Legion’s Spirit of Service Award today in recognition of his extensive volunteer efforts.

SGT. Hunnicutt dedicated over 2,498 volunteer hours in FY 2017 to PAWS HUMANE as a volunteer Dog Trainer, Foster Home Caretaker, Foster Inspection Volunteer, Administration Volunteer and Animal Custodial Volunteer. His efforts directly resulted in the adoption of over 25 dogs. He successfully vetted at least eight foster home volunteers, and he personally fostered seven cats and two dogs, which could not reside at the shelter.

His love of animals caused him to attend a course of instruction taught by a certified dog trainer who conducted contracting work for PAWS. After completing the course SGT. Hunnicutt provided obedience and recreational training to the dogs at the shelter, which promoted their desirability for a more likelihood of these dogs being adopted.

Hunnicutt, personally fostered a dog named “Fritos” off and on for three months in an effort to rehabilitate her and relieve the stress of her long confinement. This dog was the longest continuous resident of the shelter for over 500 days. Fritos has since found his “forever” home with SGT. Hunnicutt.

He also assisted in PAWS’s Dog’s Day Out program, transporting them to the park or the river walk for extended walks, and handling administrative duties during times of low staffing.

American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan, the first female to hold the position of National Commander in the Legion’s 100 year history, presented the award to SGT. Hunnicutt along with Walter Joseph Marm, Jr., Medal of Honor recipient, and retired Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Michael Barrett during The American legion’s 100th National Convention in Minneapolis. Hunnicutt was honored along with representatives from the four other armed services and the National Guard at the annual business gathering of the 2-million-member Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization.

"Our nation is fortunate to have such dedicated servicemembers as Drew Hunnicutt," Cmdr. Rohan said. "For both his service to America and his community, SGT. Hunnicutt is a credit to his uniform and to our country.”

This is the 19th year that The American Legion has sponsored the Spirit of Service award program.

