Soldier Honored by Legion for Community Service

SGT. Drew E. Hunnicutt, a U.S. Army special agent watch analyst at the
Protective Intelligence Branch (PIB) stationed in Quantico, Virginia
received The American Legion’s Spirit of Service Award today in
recognition of his extensive volunteer efforts.
SGT. Hunnicutt dedicated over 2,498 volunteer hours in FY 2017 to PAWS
HUMANE as a volunteer Dog Trainer, Foster Home Caretaker, Foster
Inspection Volunteer, Administration Volunteer and Animal Custodial
Volunteer. His efforts directly resulted in the adoption of over 25
dogs. He successfully vetted at least eight foster home volunteers, and
he personally fostered seven cats and two dogs, which could not reside
at the shelter.
His love of animals caused him to attend a course of instruction taught
by a certified dog trainer who conducted contracting work for PAWS.
After completing the course SGT. Hunnicutt provided obedience and
recreational training to the dogs at the shelter, which promoted their
desirability for a more likelihood of these dogs being adopted.
Hunnicutt, personally fostered a dog named “Fritos” off and on for three
months in an effort to rehabilitate her and relieve the stress of her
long confinement. This dog was the longest continuous resident of the
shelter for over 500 days. Fritos has since found his “forever” home
with SGT. Hunnicutt.
He also assisted in PAWS’s Dog’s Day Out program, transporting them to
the park or the river walk for extended walks, and handling
administrative duties during times of low staffing.
American Legion National Commander Denise Rohan, the first female to
hold the position of National Commander in the Legion’s 100 year
history, presented the award to SGT. Hunnicutt along with Walter Joseph
Marm, Jr., Medal of Honor recipient, and retired Sergeant Major of the
Marine Corps Michael Barrett during The American legion’s 100th
National Convention in Minneapolis. Hunnicutt was honored along with
representatives from the four other armed services and the National
Guard at the annual business gathering of the 2-million-member Legion,
the nation's largest veterans organization.
"Our nation is fortunate to have such dedicated servicemembers as Drew
Hunnicutt," Cmdr. Rohan said. "For both his service to America and his
community, SGT. Hunnicutt is a credit to his uniform and to our country.”
This is the 19th year that The American Legion has sponsored the Spirit
of Service award program.
