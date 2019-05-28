Solera Holdings Announces Jeffrey R. Tarr as New CEO

Solera Holdings, Inc. (“Solera”), a global leader in risk and asset
management data and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the
automotive and insurance industries, today announced that Jeff Tarr has
joined the company as a director and its new CEO. Tarr, who replaces
Tony Aquila as Solera’s CEO, will be leading the company in its next
phase of growth.
Jeffrey R. Tarr, Newly Announced CEO of Solera Holdings
Tarr has two decades of experience leading data and technology-enabled
services companies spanning multiple sectors. Most recently, Tarr served
as CEO and President of DigitalGlobe, Inc. where he led the launch of
innovative products that leveraged AI and other new technologies,
entered new markets and nearly tripled the company’s revenue. Prior to
DigitalGlobe, Tarr was President and COO of IHS Inc. (now IHS Markit
Ltd.) where he helped transform the business into a high-growth,
high-margin provider of information and insight.
“Jeff’s wealth of experience and his focus on building a high-performing
team and culture committed to unlocking value for customers and
shareholders alike make him the perfect leader for this next phase in
Solera’s growth,” said Darko Dejanovic, Vista Operating Principal and
Solera Board member. “During Tony’s tenure, the Solera team built the
company into a global leader. Solera is in a place of strength and we
look forward to working with and supporting Jeff as he leads Solera to
new heights.”
“I am honored to be joining Solera, and I look forward to working with
the team to continue to grow the company, invest in our products and
deliver an industry-leading experience to Solera’s customers and
partners,” said Jeff Tarr, CEO of Solera. “For over 50 years, Solera has
been leveraging data and software to serve the automotive and insurance
industries. With more than 300 million transactions annually across the
Solera ecosystem today, no company is better positioned to apply data
and technology to protecting the assets people depend upon in their
daily lives.”
Tarr serves on numerous corporate and philanthropic boards, including as
Member of the Board of Directors of EchoStar Corporation, Chairman of
the Stanford Graduate School of Business Management Board, Co-Chairman
of the World Economic Forum’s Council on the Future of Space
Technologies, Member of the Board of the United States Geospatial
Intelligence Foundation, and a member of the Council on Foreign
Relations.
About Solera
Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software
as a service (SaaS) solutions for the automotive and insurance
industries. Solera is active in over 90 countries across six continents.
Solera has over 235,000 customers and partners, including many of the
largest U.S. and European P&C insurance companies and most of the
world’s largest vehicle OEMs, as well as national governments, financial
institutions, vehicle dealership, vehicle repair shops, salvage yards
and vehicle buyers and sellers. For more information, please visit www.solera.com.
