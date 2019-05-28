Log in
Solera Holdings Announces Jeffrey R. Tarr as New CEO

0
05/28/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Tarr’s extensive experience leading data and technology-enabled services companies will usher in a new phase of growth

Solera Holdings, Inc. (“Solera”), a global leader in risk and asset management data and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the automotive and insurance industries, today announced that Jeff Tarr has joined the company as a director and its new CEO. Tarr, who replaces Tony Aquila as Solera’s CEO, will be leading the company in its next phase of growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005674/en/

Jeffrey R. Tarr, Newly Announced CEO of Solera Holdings

Tarr has two decades of experience leading data and technology-enabled services companies spanning multiple sectors. Most recently, Tarr served as CEO and President of DigitalGlobe, Inc. where he led the launch of innovative products that leveraged AI and other new technologies, entered new markets and nearly tripled the company’s revenue. Prior to DigitalGlobe, Tarr was President and COO of IHS Inc. (now IHS Markit Ltd.) where he helped transform the business into a high-growth, high-margin provider of information and insight.

“Jeff’s wealth of experience and his focus on building a high-performing team and culture committed to unlocking value for customers and shareholders alike make him the perfect leader for this next phase in Solera’s growth,” said Darko Dejanovic, Vista Operating Principal and Solera Board member. “During Tony’s tenure, the Solera team built the company into a global leader. Solera is in a place of strength and we look forward to working with and supporting Jeff as he leads Solera to new heights.”

“I am honored to be joining Solera, and I look forward to working with the team to continue to grow the company, invest in our products and deliver an industry-leading experience to Solera’s customers and partners,” said Jeff Tarr, CEO of Solera. “For over 50 years, Solera has been leveraging data and software to serve the automotive and insurance industries. With more than 300 million transactions annually across the Solera ecosystem today, no company is better positioned to apply data and technology to protecting the assets people depend upon in their daily lives.”

Tarr serves on numerous corporate and philanthropic boards, including as Member of the Board of Directors of EchoStar Corporation, Chairman of the Stanford Graduate School of Business Management Board, Co-Chairman of the World Economic Forum’s Council on the Future of Space Technologies, Member of the Board of the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

About Solera

Solera is a global leader in risk and asset management data and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. Solera is active in over 90 countries across six continents. Solera has over 235,000 customers and partners, including many of the largest U.S. and European P&C insurance companies and most of the world’s largest vehicle OEMs, as well as national governments, financial institutions, vehicle dealership, vehicle repair shops, salvage yards and vehicle buyers and sellers. For more information, please visit www.solera.com.


© Business Wire 2019
