Solera National Bancorp : Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results

07/24/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Solera National Bancorp Announces 2019 Annual Meeting Results

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 24, 2019 - Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: SLRK) held its annual shareholder meeting on July 23, 2019. At the meeting, the shareholders elected the six directors standing for election and ratified the selection of Eide Bailly, as Solera National Bancorp, Inc.'s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2019 fiscal year. Holders of 2,466,590 shares of common stock of the Company were present, in person or by proxy, accounting for 60.7% of the 4,063,620 shares entitled to vote.

The following is a summary of the voting results for each matter presented to our shareholders:

1. The election of six directors to the Board of Directors of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for terms expiring at the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders and/or until their successors are duly elected and qualified. The shares were voted for each as follows:

BROKER

FOR

WITHHELD

NON-VOTES

TOTAL

Melissa K. Larkin

2,420,532

46,058

-

2,466,590

Marty P. May

2,420,532

46,058

-

2,466,590

Michael D. Quagliano

2,420,532

46,058

-

2,466,590

Philip J. Randell

2,443,870

22,720

-

2,466,590

Richard M. Thorne

2,443,870

22,720

-

2,466,590

Alan D. Weel

2,443,870

22,720

-

2,466,590

2. The ratification of Eide Bailly as the independent registered public accounting firm for Solera National Bancorp, Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. The vote with respect to this proposal was:

BROKER

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

NON-VOTES

TOTAL

2,442,870

23,720

-

-

2,466,590

Contact:

Martin P. May, President & CEO 303.937.6422 -or-

Melissa K. Larkin, EVP, CFO 303.937.6423

Disclaimer

Solera National Bancorp Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 22:19:08 UTC
