Marketable production of lignite was 4 million 983 thousand 21 tonnes in March

Marketable production of lignitedecreased by 1.0% in March compared to the previous month. In January-March period, its production decreased by 8.2% when compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, its production decreased by 21.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Marketable production of hard coal was 101 thousand 172 tonnes in March

Marketable production of hard coal increased by 2.3% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, its production decreased by 1.6% compared to the previous month and by 6.7% compared to the same month of the previous year in March.

Marketable production of coke derived from hard coal increased by 7.1% in March compared to the previous month and by 0.6% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, its production decreased by 1.8% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Imports of hard coal increased by 56.2% compared to the previous month

Imports of hard coal increased by 56.2% in March compared to the previous month and by 13.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and by 11.0% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year.

Imports of coke derived from hard coal increased by 19.8% in March compared to the previous month. On the other hand, it decreased by 23.1% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year, by 34.8% in March compared to the same month of the previous year.

The highest ratio of production to deliveries was in lignite in January-March period

The highest ratio(2) of production to deliveries was in lignite by 107.9%. This ratio was 84.6% for coke derived from hard coal and 3.2% for hard coal in January-March period.

Hard coal and lignite were delivered mostly to thermal power plants

Concerning the deliveries of solid fuels in March, hard coal was delivered with a percentage of 56.0% to thermal power plants, 21.6% to coking plants, and 9.6% to industry (except iron and steel industry). On the other hand, 87.2% of lignite was delivered to thermal power plants and 9.7% to industry (except iron and steel industry). Lastly, 95.4% of coke derived from hard coal was delivered to iron and steel industry.

EXPLANATIONS

(1) Asphaltite is included within lignite.

(2) It shows the proportion of marketable production in deliveries.

Ratio of production to deliveries = (marketable production quantity / delivery quantity)*100