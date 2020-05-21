Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solid Fuels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 06:24am EDT
Marketable production of lignite was 4 million 983 thousand 21 tonnes in March
Marketable production of lignite(1) decreased by 1.0% in March compared to the previous month. In January-March period, its production decreased by 8.2% when compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, its production decreased by 21.1% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Marketable production of hard coal was 101 thousand 172 tonnes in March

Marketable production of hard coal increased by 2.3% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, its production decreased by 1.6% compared to the previous month and by 6.7% compared to the same month of the previous year in March.

Marketable production of coke derived from hard coal increased by 7.1% in March compared to the previous month and by 0.6% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, its production decreased by 1.8% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Imports of hard coal increased by 56.2% compared to the previous month
Imports of hard coal increased by 56.2% in March compared to the previous month and by 13.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and by 11.0% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year.

Imports of coke derived from hard coal increased by 19.8% in March compared to the previous month. On the other hand, it decreased by 23.1% in January-March period compared to the same period of the previous year, by 34.8% in March compared to the same month of the previous year.

The highest ratio of production to deliveries was in lignite in January-March period
The highest ratio(2) of production to deliveries was in lignite by 107.9%. This ratio was 84.6% for coke derived from hard coal and 3.2% for hard coal in January-March period.
Hard coal and lignite were delivered mostly to thermal power plants

Concerning the deliveries of solid fuels in March, hard coal was delivered with a percentage of 56.0% to thermal power plants, 21.6% to coking plants, and 9.6% to industry (except iron and steel industry). On the other hand, 87.2% of lignite was delivered to thermal power plants and 9.7% to industry (except iron and steel industry). Lastly, 95.4% of coke derived from hard coal was delivered to iron and steel industry.

The next release on this subject will be on June 25, 2020.
____________________________________________________________________________________________________

EXPLANATIONS
(1) Asphaltite is included within lignite.
(2) It shows the proportion of marketable production in deliveries.
Ratio of production to deliveries = (marketable production quantity / delivery quantity)*100

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 10:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:45aCHERRY HILL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT : CHMI First Quarter 2020 Presentation
PU
06:45aTOKYU FUDOSAN : FY2019 Ended March 31, 2020 Financial Flash Report
PU
06:45aGLOBALDATA : Sony's sentiments nosedive in Q1 2020 due to gaming and music struggles, says GlobalData
PU
06:43aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain ahead of China policy meet; Malaysia leads
RE
06:41aHORMEL : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:41aADVANCED DRAINAGE : Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
06:40aShell evacuates foreign staff from Iraq's Basra Gas project - executives
RE
06:40aZAVAROVALNICA TRIGLAV D D : Insurance Supervision Agency's measure regarding the dividend payments
PU
06:39aTRADERS BEWARE : U.S. taps new tools to find fraud in volatile commodities market
RE
06:39aPENDRAGON PLC : - Result of AGM
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : U.S. arrests two men wanted by Japan over ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's escape
2DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG: Deutsche Lufthansa AG confirms advanced talks with the Economic..
3SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS : SERBA DINAMIK : Interim Dividend
4INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC : Premier Inn owner Whitbread's $1.2 billion cash call knocks shares
5FASTLY, INC. : FASTLY : Prices Follow-on Public Offering

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group