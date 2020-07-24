Log in
07/24/2020 | 04:01am EDT
Marketable production of lignite was 3 million 969 thousand 40 tonnes in May
Marketable production of lignite(1) decreased by 2.2% in May compared to the previous month; by 21.5% in January-May period compared to the same period of the previous year; and by 42.0% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Marketable production of hard coal was 17 thousand 354 tonnes in May

Marketable production of hard coal increased by 30.7% in May compared to the previous month. On the other hand, its production decreased by 33.6% in January-May period compared to the same period of the previous year and by 84.2% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Marketable production of coke derived from hard coal increased by 2.0% in May compared to the previous month. However, its production decreased by 2.5% in January-May period compared to the same period of the previous year and by 7.0% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Imports of hard coal increased by 5.5% compared to the same period of the previous year

Imports of hard coal increased by 5.5% in January-May period compared to the same period of the previous year. On the other hand, its import decreased by 6.0% in May compared to the previous month and by 13.0% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Imports of coke derived from hard coal decreased by 53.2% in May compared to the previous month; by 11.5% in January-May period compared to the same period of the previous year; and by 49.4% compared to the same month of the previous year.

The highest ratio of production to deliveries was in lignite in January-May period
The highest ratio(2) of production to deliveries was in lignite by 107.4%. This ratio was 90.1% for coke derived from hard coal and 2.5% for hard coal in January-May period.
Hard coal and lignite were delivered mostly to thermal power plants

Concerning the deliveries of solid fuels in May, hard coal was delivered with a percentage of 50.5% to thermal power plants, 24.0% to coking plants, and 12.5% to industry (except iron and steel industry). Additionally, 86.1% of lignite was delivered to thermal power plants and 9.8% to industry (except iron and steel industry). Lastly, 98.8% of coke derived from hard coal was delivered to iron and steel industry.

The next release on this subject will be on August 24, 2020.

EXPLANATIONS
(1) Asphaltite is included within lignite.
(2) It shows the proportion of marketable production in deliveries.
Ratio of production to deliveries = (marketable production quantity / delivery quantity)*100

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 08:00:09 UTC
