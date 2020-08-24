Log in
08/24/2020 | 03:48am EDT
Marketable production of lignite was 5 million 44 thousand 956 tonnes in June
Marketable production of lignite(1) increased by 27.1% in June compared to the previous month. On the other hand, its production decreased by 21.1% in January-June period compared to the same period of the previous year and by 19.2% compared to the same month of the previous year.

Marketable production of hard coal was 105 thousand 134 tonnes in June

Marketable production of hard coal increased by 505.8% in June compared to the previous month, and by 31.9% compared to the same month of the previous year. However, its production decreased by 24.8% in January-June period compared to the same period of the previous year.

Marketable production of coke derived from hard coal increased by 3.2% in June compared to the previous month and by 0.9% compared to the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, its production decreased by 1.9% in January-June period compared to the same period of the previous year.

Imports of hard coal increased by 47.4% compared to the previous month

Imports of hard coal increased by 47.4% in June compared to the previous month, by 3.3% compared to the same month of the previous year, and by 5.1% in January-June period compared to the same period of the previous year.

Imports of coke derived from hard coal increased by 40.8% in June compared to the same month of the previous year. On the other hand, its import decreased by 6.3% compared to the previous month and by 7.2% in January-June period compared to the same period of the previous year.

The highest ratio of production to deliveries was in lignite in January-June period
The highest ratio(2) of production to deliveries was in lignite by 104.7%. This ratio was 89.5% for coke derived from hard coal and 2.7% for hard coal in January-June period.
Hard coal and lignite were delivered mostly to thermal power plants

Concerning the deliveries of solid fuels in June, hard coal was delivered with a percentage of 58.7% to thermal power plants, 16.1% to coking plants, and 9.4% to industry (except iron and steel industry). Additionally, 85.9% of lignite was delivered to thermal power plants and 9.4% to industry (except iron and steel industry). Lastly, 97.9% of coke derived from hard coal was delivered to iron and steel industry.

The next release on this subject will be on September 25, 2020.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
EXPLANATIONS

(1) Asphaltite is included within lignite.
(2) It shows the proportion of marketable production in deliveries.
Ratio of production to deliveries = (marketable production quantity / delivery quantity)*100

Disclaimer

TURKSTAT - Turkish Statistical Institute published this content on 24 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2020 07:47:32 UTC
