Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Solidaridad Network : Drafting China's sustainable soy guidelines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 02:45am EST

Stakeholders gathered in Beijing to discuss and review the draft guidelines for sustainable production and sourcing of soy at a meeting on 1 November 2019. The recommendations incorporate good agricultural and business practices, long-term economic viability, and environmental and social responsibility.

Stakeholders in Beijing for the consultation meeting on the draft China Sustainable Soy Guidelines

The guidelines are being developed with support from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) and the Moore Foundation. Compiled following one-on-one consultation and joint efforts by the different stakeholders, the guidelines' priorities are:

  • continuous improvement and transparency in the soy supply chain
  • preventing deforestation and land-use change
  • protecting biodiversity

Promoting green development

At the meeting, Hongyuan Song, Director of the Research Centre for Rural Economy under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, highlighted the Ministry's green development goals to increase production efficiency and quality and to promote green consumption.

The need to transition to more sustainable consumption habits was underlined by Jianping Zhang, director of the International Cooperation Centre under the Ministry of Commerce. He also talked about the role technology, innovation and the promotion of high quality can play to increase sustainability and transparency in trade.

Preventing deforestation

Christoffer Gronstad, environmental counselor at the Embassy of Norway in Beijing, emphasized his country's commitment to forest protection worldwide and the need to combat deforestation while sustaining the livelihoods of communities that depend on the soy supply chain.

Stakeholders share feedback on the guidelines

Enabling a sustainable soy industry

Quoting a Chinese idiom, 'you can't kill the chicken to get the egg', Denggao Liu, senior agronomist and a former president of the China Soybean Industry Association, emphasized that the industry cannot continue to consume without limits, and must bear the responsibility for sustainability.

Companies are taking this message on board. Yunmei Li, general manager of the Strategy department at soy processor Jiusan Group, talked about the company's traceability system for domestic production, having compiled the company's first corporate social responsibility report in 2018.

Wei Peng, head of sustainability at COFCO, a Chinese state-owned food processing company, described how COFCO International is addressing deforestation and habitat loss, and the rationale for having a sound sustainability policy in place: reputation, risk mitigation and shareholder requirements.

We hope to continue working with partners to contribute to national food security and reduce deforestation'- Rusong Li, Solidaridad China

Drawing on global supply chain experience

In 2018, fully 74% of China's soy imports came from Brazil. At the meeting, representatives from major players in the global supply chain including COFCO International, Unilever, the US Soy Export Council, and Solidaridad Brazil shared insights on best practices.

'Brazil needs to continue to work towards increasing land and water use efficiency to better mitigate against climate change and maintain biodiversity,' said Joyce Brandão, programme manager for Solidaridad Brazil.

Rusong Li, Solidaridad China's country manager, thanked the participants for their contributions and said, 'We hope to continue working with local and international partners to contribute to China's pursuit of national food security and to global efforts to reduce deforestation caused by soy.'

> Read more on Solidaridad's work in soy

Disclaimer

Solidaridad Network published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 07:44:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:35aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Export and import price indices - September 2019
PU
03:35aCSO CZECH STATISTICAL OFFICE : Consumer price indices - inflation - October 2019
PU
03:35aARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA : Media release_first phase of strategic asset footprint review_11 november 2019
PU
03:30aSHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section
PU
03:25aSouth Africa’s rand weaker as China-U.S. trade deal delay weigh
RE
03:20aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Gaps in prices on energy goods
PU
03:18aBank Indonesia says current economic data still points to room for accommodative policy
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aNATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Information on the dynamics of consumer prices and tariffs and factors of changes therein. 2019 Q3
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Alibaba Singles' Day sales jump 25% in first nine hours to 17.9 billion pounds
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : China's Singles Day sales surpass $1 billion in 1st minute
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group