Solidaridad Network : Improving sustainable palm oil supply chains in partnership with Henkel Beauty Care's new Nature Box brand

01/03/2019 | 11:24am CET

Solidaridad has recently expanded its partnership with Henkel Beauty Care to include the company's new brand, Nature Box.

Solidaridad's logo is now found on the back of Nature Box's shampoos, conditioners and shower gels along with the message: 'We support local farmers.' Solidaridad is delighted with this development in our cooperation with Henkel.

Improving sustainable palm oil supply chains worldwide

Solidaridad and Henkel are currently collaborating on seven projects in Colombia, Ghana, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, Nicaragua and Nigeria. Each of these projects aims to improve the sustainability of smallholder farmer palm oil production.

To achieve sustainable palm oil value chains worldwide, we must improve current production practices. The projects, supported by Henkel, provide farmers with training in efficient and sustainable farming methods, which enables them to:

  • increase productivity
  • certify crops as sustainable
  • improve their livelihoods.

Together, we have already reached nearly 24,800 smallholders across 265,400 hectares. Henkel provides this support in addition to its commitment to source sustainable palm oil for use in its products.

Working with smallholder farmers in Colombia

One of our latest collaborations with Henkel supports farmers in Colombia through an innovative new platform, Farming Solution. Smallholders complete a self-assessment to evaluate their farm's specific challenges. Based on this input, the tool develops a tailored set of recommended improvements for each farmer's agricultural practices. The recommendations are based on knowledge gathered from farmers' associations and expert groups around the world.

Solidaridad developed Farming Solution to strengthen collaboration throughout the palm oil supply chain. The platform aims to empower smallholders to increase productivity, reduce environmental impact and take important steps towards having their crops certified as sustainable. In doing so, new markets are opened up for smallholder farmers, increasing job stability for local workforces.

Sustainable palm oil production in Nigeria

Learn more about our work with Henkel Beauty Care in Nigeria in this video:

Learn more about Solidaridad's palm oil programmes

Disclaimer

Solidaridad Network published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:23:09 UTC
