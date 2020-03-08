Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Solidaridad Network : Promoting gender equality one woman at a time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 05:43am EDT

Grace Obenewaa, a graduate of the Next Generation Cocoa Youth Programme (MASO)

A change of plan

Grace Obenewaa, 26 years old, would have been one of the many rural-urban migrants living in Ghana's capital Accra but for the timely introduction of the Next Generation Cocoa Youth Programme (MASO) in her community.

Grace's plans to return to the city after her secretarial course stalled because she did not have enough money. While waiting on her mother for funds, Grace joined MASO.

Skills for the future

MASO is a five-year programme funded by the Mastercard Foundation and implemented by Solidaridad in partnership with Aflatoun International, Ghana Cocoa Board, Fidelity Bank, Ashesi University, and Opportunity International Savings and Loans Limited. The programme enables school-leavers to learn cocoa cultivation skills and to become entrepreneurs, providing relevant services to farmers and their communities.

I'm making good money from the sale of the plantain and cassava I intercropped with my cocoa' - Grace Obenewaa, cocoa farmer

Grace received training in practices such as spacing and pruning cacao trees, and the application of chemicals. She was also taught the importance of cultivating other food crops such as plantain and cassava while waiting to harvest the cocoa pods. As part of the project, Grace and her fellow MASO graduates of 2017 received 1,200 cacao seedlings to plant.

'I'm now making good money from the sale of the plantain and cassava I intercropped with my cocoa,' says Grace. 'I'm so glad I remained in the village.'

Grace is one of the 3,527 young people whose life path changed through the MASO programme since it launched in 2016.

Making credit available

As part of its efforts to empower women and enhance their participation in development at the community level, Solidaridad West Africa has incorporated the Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) scheme in all its programmes.

The VSLA is aimed at helping women and other farmers to develop a savings culture and achieve financial inclusion. This is to enable smallholder farmers to access credit from formal financial institutions.

Rita Yeboah, a palm oil processor in Ahwiam, a farming community in eastern Ghana, says joining the VSLA was one of the best decisions she made. Previously a cold store operator, she could barely make enough to provide three meals a day for her children. When VSLA was introduced in her community two years ago, she decided to join.

How VSLA works

With a daily contribution of 5 to 10 Ghanaian cedi cents (0.84 to 1.67 euro cents), VSLA members can receive a loan of up to three times their savings for three months for 10 percent interest. This easy access to credit enabled her to invest in her palm oil processing business.

'I used to buy without planning whenever I made a good sale,' says Rita. 'I had no sense of savings at all. But after receiving training on financial prudence and record-keeping, I understand the essence of saving for a rainy day.' Being able to see her children through school, including one at university, makes her proud.

After receiving training on financial prudence and record-keeping, I understand the essence of saving for a rainy day' - Rita Yeboah, palm oil processor

Celebrating Generation Equality

In 2020, the global community is reflecting on progress made in the fight for gender equality across generations since the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action in 1995. This year also aligns with the UN's multi-generational campaign on gender equality.

'I am Generation Equality: Realizing women's rights' is the theme of 2020's International Women's Day on 8 March. The event marks several other notable moments in the struggle for gender equality: five years since the Sustainable Development Goals were set; the 20th anniversary of UN Security Council resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security; and the 10th anniversary of UN Women.

This year represents a remarkable opportunity to mobilize global action to achieve gender equality and human rights for all women and girls. At Solidaridad, we mark this important event every year by engaging in activities that highlight the organization's effort in promoting women's rights and gender inclusion in development processes.

>Read more about Solidaridad's work in West Africa

Disclaimer

Solidaridad Network published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2020 09:42:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:13aSunak looking at ways to relax spending limit - Telegraph
RE
07:05aIKEA reopens nine more stores in China
RE
07:02aTunisia cuts 2020 growth forecast to 1% from 2.7% - PM
RE
06:45aBull Market Faces Tough Test as It Turns 11
DJ
06:44aSunak says in touch with Bank of England governor over coronavirus response
RE
05:43aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Promoting gender equality one woman at a time
PU
05:37aLEBANON DEBT TALKS WON'T LAST MORE THAN NINE MONTHS IF WELL-INTENTIONED : minister
RE
05:33aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
05:28aAramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
RE
05:21aSunak pledges more help for health service to fight coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Aramco trades below IPO price for first time, after OPEC pact unravels
2Hospital operator NMC Health delays paying salaries to staff
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Arabia slashes April crude oil prices after OPEC?s supply pact collapsed
4YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : Yara to sell its 25% share in Qatar Fertiliser Company
5Berlin Cameron and Perksy Release National Study Revealing Women Want Brands to Drive Change, Not Just Sale..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group