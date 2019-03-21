Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Solidaridad Network : releases mid-term review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

Solidaridad has released the findings of the mid-term review of its Advocacy for Change and Practice for Change programmes. Alongside the review, Solidaridad shared its response to recommendations.

The mid-term review is an opportunity for Solidaridad to reflect on how it works, identify corrective actions to achieve maximum results by 2020, and inform its strategic thinking post-2020. The Advocacy for Change and Practice for Change programmes - the backbone of the organisation's Multi-Annual Strategic Plan 2016-2020 - were assessed during the process. The mid-term review also looked at 44 individual projects and five learning and innovation themes, including gender inclusiveness and impact investment.

The review, conducted by an independent research team, documents the (un)expected, positive and negative, outcomes and lessons learned during the programmes' implementation. The research team carried out a participatory approach to facilitate dialogue, conducting workshops and interviews with key stakeholders, surveying more than 300 staff, partners and beneficiaries, and reviewing project documents.

The participatory approach has been received positively by Solidaridad offices, partners and stakeholders as it enhanced strategic consultation and strengthened partnerships.

We are encouraged by the findings of the review and, where areas for improvement have been identified, we have already started addressing them. The participatory approach has been received positively by Solidaridad offices, partners and stakeholders as it enhanced strategic consultation and strengthened partnerships.

The mid-term review focused on five factors of Solidaridad's programme implementation; relevance, effectiveness, efficiency, sustainability and programme management. An executive summary of the review, including more details of the findings and Solidaridad's response, is available to read online.

Programme success

The review found that both the Advocacy for Change and Practice for Change programmes are effective at a network-wide level.

Solidaridad is seen as a trusted partner, and has an approach to facilitation and negotiation that is respectful, neutral, cooperative, evidence-based, technically strong, and closely anchored to the ground reality.

It stated: 'The positive results on dialogue and advocacy seem to be due to the fact that Solidaridad is seen as a trusted partner, and has an approach to facilitation and negotiation that is respectful, neutral, cooperative, evidence-based, technically strong, and closely anchored to the ground reality'.

We are encouraged by the findings that both beneficiaries and stakeholders rate Solidaridad's work as relevant to their needs, and that we have the mechanisms for scaling in place. Our priority for the coming years is to further embed, test, and prove these scaling mechanisms.

Room for improvement

Solidaridad recognizes room for improvement and will take steps in response to the research team's recommendations. For example, we will review assumptions around digital inclusion, grow investment in (senior) expertise, and improve communication to explain complex processes.

The mid-term review has confirmed many of our own observations, and has given us ample input for the coming two years of implementation.

We realize Solidaridad's strategy is complex, intertwined and multifaceted, and our network organisation is large and dynamic. The mid-term review has confirmed many of our own observations, and has given us ample input for the coming two years of implementation.

The end of programme evaluation for Advocacy for Change and Practice for Change will be carried out over the course of 2020. A Terms of Reference for this evaluation will be developed mid-2019.

In the meantime, Solidaridad has already started to draft the outlines for the Multi-Annual Strategic Plan 2021-2025, which will be informed by findings from the latest mid-term review.

Read about Solidaridad's impact

Disclaimer

Solidaridad Network published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 18:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:45pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Designates Two Shipping Companies for Attempted Evasion of North Korea Sanctions
PU
02:45pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Sanctions Congolese Officials Responsible for Undermining DRC Elections
PU
02:41pGerman conservatives eye sanctions for EU debt ceiling violators
RE
02:36pBiogen scraps two Alzheimer drug trials, wipes $18 billion from market value
RE
02:35pEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : supports trade in Uzbekistan
PU
02:35pCITROBIO : Grass Fed Beef is Tastier and More Healthful
PU
02:34pTech dominates Wall Street rally in wake of dovish Fed statement
RE
02:25pUNION COUNTY NJ : Offers Free Scrap Metal Recycling
PU
02:25pTRADE BILL : Lords third reading
PU
02:21pBeneath Fed's positive spin, an embrace of a tepid future
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Tencent to cut reliance on China gaming after profit hit
2BAYER AG : European stocks slip as banks slide, London shares jump
3GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely Auto promises more models to support sales in..
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Wirecard, Levi’s Boeing, Siemens
5HEIDELBERGCEMENT : HEIDELBERGCEMENT : expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.