Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Solo exhibition of international art master Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is held at the Contemporary Art Center

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/25/2019 | 02:45pm EST

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Rare Art, Inc. in Covina, California, announces the solo exhibition of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang, a noble international art master whose accomplishments has been appraised by the United States Congress and art scholars of world authorities, has been held world-wide - including China, San Francisco and currently in Thailand - in efforts to develop cultural exchange between the East and the West.

copr. Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang - all rights reserved

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Rare Art, Inc. in Covina, California, announces the solo exhibition of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang, a noble international art master whose accomplishments has been appraised by the United States Congress and art scholars of world authorities, has been held world-wide - including China, San Francisco and currently in Thailand - in efforts to develop cultural exchange between the East and the West.

The artistic accomplishment of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang has been acclaimed by Professor Stephen Farthing, an art scholar of world authority; who remarked that "Dr. Wang's paintings may draw heavily on the traditions of Eastern art, but they present themselves as extraordinarily Western ideas and images."

Professor Farthing has served as the Rootstein Hopkins Research Chair of Drawing at the University of the Arts in London, and is a member of the Royal Academy of Arts in the U.K. He also said that "Dr. Wang's paintings very elegantly bring two forces together-the force that rejects perspective and the force of Photorealism."

The ink paintings of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang are characterized by an out-of-this-world aura that she created effortlessly; the compositions are audacious and elegant, held together by the fluidity of the ink without a trace of the brushes. The distinguished style brings about magnificent ambience filled with vivacious energy.

The paintings by Dr. Yuhua Wang are created from the foundation of Superrealism. Her art transcends the art of noble style and grand ambience. Such achievements have established Dr. Wang as an international master in the art world.

On July 30, 2008, the United States Congress recognized Dr. Yuhua Wang as a "great artist and sculptor" and officially chronicled such recognition in the Congressional Record. The same record also mentioned that Dr. Wang "takes great pleasure in helping others, is a selfless person whose moral character is noble, and has made great contributions to the development of cultural exchange between the East and the West."

In 2013, President George Christophides of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations (WFUCA) led a group of experts to visit the International Art Museum of America. The group highly commended Dr. Yuhua Wang's artworks that were on view at the time. On the spot, they conferred one of her artworks with the title "2013WFUCA," and especially issued a Passport for Global Ethics to the International Art Museum of America.

Event Information:

The solo exhibition of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is co-sponsored by the Department of Culture of Thailand and Rare Art, Inc. Covina, California, in the United States.

The exhibition will be held January 23 through 27; open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please call +66 818378961 for further information.

Exhibition Venue:

Second floor, Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center, Department of Culture of Thailand, 84 Rachadamnoen Avenue, Khwaeng Wat Thep Maha, NAKHON 10200, Thailand. Tel: +66 2 4228827.

Related information:
The IAMASF in San Francisco has preeminent collection of the artist's works: https://www.iamasf.org/

News Source: Rare Art Inc.

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/solo-exhibition-of-international-art-master-dr-yuhua-shouzhi-wang-is-held-at-the-contemporary-art-center/
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:41pDollar slides as Trump calls temporary end to partial government shutdown
RE
03:41pTrump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:26pOil climbs on Venezuelan crisis despite surging U.S. supply
RE
03:25pTrump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12pTrump, Congress Reach Deal to Reopen Government for Three Weeks -- Update
DJ
02:53pU.S. government shutdown gives banks rare public relations opportunity
RE
02:46pWall Street gains on U.S. government shutdown compromise
RE
02:45pSolo exhibition of international art master Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is held at the Contemporary Art Center
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : beats fourth-quarter forecasts on cost cuts and U.S. demand
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Alibaba slams U.S. treatment of Huawei, efforts to curb China's rise
3TELIA COMPANY : TELIA : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Eurasian Exit
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : GE URGES SPEEDY FIX FOR POWER TURBINE BLADES, SAYS BLADE BROKE IN 2015: sour..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.