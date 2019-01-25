Solo exhibition of international art master Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is held at the Contemporary Art Center

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan 25, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Rare Art, Inc. in Covina, California, announces the solo exhibition of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang, a noble international art master whose accomplishments has been appraised by the United States Congress and art scholars of world authorities, has been held world-wide - including China, San Francisco and currently in Thailand - in efforts to develop cultural exchange between the East and the West.



The artistic accomplishment of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang has been acclaimed by Professor Stephen Farthing, an art scholar of world authority; who remarked that "Dr. Wang's paintings may draw heavily on the traditions of Eastern art, but they present themselves as extraordinarily Western ideas and images."



Professor Farthing has served as the Rootstein Hopkins Research Chair of Drawing at the University of the Arts in London, and is a member of the Royal Academy of Arts in the U.K. He also said that "Dr. Wang's paintings very elegantly bring two forces together-the force that rejects perspective and the force of Photorealism."



The ink paintings of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang are characterized by an out-of-this-world aura that she created effortlessly; the compositions are audacious and elegant, held together by the fluidity of the ink without a trace of the brushes. The distinguished style brings about magnificent ambience filled with vivacious energy.



The paintings by Dr. Yuhua Wang are created from the foundation of Superrealism. Her art transcends the art of noble style and grand ambience. Such achievements have established Dr. Wang as an international master in the art world.



On July 30, 2008, the United States Congress recognized Dr. Yuhua Wang as a "great artist and sculptor" and officially chronicled such recognition in the Congressional Record. The same record also mentioned that Dr. Wang "takes great pleasure in helping others, is a selfless person whose moral character is noble, and has made great contributions to the development of cultural exchange between the East and the West."



In 2013, President George Christophides of the World Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations (WFUCA) led a group of experts to visit the International Art Museum of America. The group highly commended Dr. Yuhua Wang's artworks that were on view at the time. On the spot, they conferred one of her artworks with the title "2013WFUCA," and especially issued a Passport for Global Ethics to the International Art Museum of America.



Event Information:



The solo exhibition of Dr. Yuhua Shouzhi Wang is co-sponsored by the Department of Culture of Thailand and Rare Art, Inc. Covina, California, in the United States.



The exhibition will be held January 23 through 27; open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Please call +66 818378961 for further information.



Exhibition Venue:



Second floor, Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Center, Department of Culture of Thailand, 84 Rachadamnoen Avenue, Khwaeng Wat Thep Maha, NAKHON 10200, Thailand. Tel: +66 2 4228827.



The IAMASF in San Francisco has preeminent collection of the artist's works: https://www.iamasf.org/





