Solo.io Works With Microsoft for Service Mesh Interface Specification; First Reference Implementations With Service Mesh Hub and SuperGloo Project

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at KubeCon EU 2019, Solo.io, the software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, announced a collaboration with Microsoft for the Service Mesh Interface (SMI) specification, released today. Solo.io also announced the first reference implementations of this specification in the Service Mesh Hub, the first industry hub dedicated to service mesh released last week, and SuperGloo, an open source project for service mesh orchestration released last year.

SMI is a specification for service meshes that run on Kubernetes. It defines a common standard that can be implemented by a variety of providers. This allows for both standardization and simplification for end users to get started quickly and is ecosystem friendly in driving innovation and interoperability for service mesh providers. Service mesh is an innovative cloud native technology available from Istio, Linkerd, AWS App Mesh, HashiCorp Consul and others, that abstracts application level networking from the application code.

“In a rapidly evolving ecosystem, having a set of common standards is critical to preserving the best possible end user experience. This was the vision behind SuperGloo - to create an abstraction layer for consistency across different meshes, which led us to the release of Service Mesh Hub last week. We are excited to see service mesh adoption evolve into an industry level initiative with the SMI specification,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io.

The SuperGloo project provides an abstraction layer to unify and automate the management lifecycle of any mesh from installation to operations, whether the end user chooses a single or multi cluster meshes from one or more provider for their environment.

The Service Mesh Hub provides a unified Dashboard to install, discover or operate any mesh and an Extensions Catalog to build, share and install tools that extend the functionality of the mesh environment. It builds on top of and extends the foundational capabilities of SuperGloo to provide a great end user experience and ecosystem collaboration.

Read the Solo.io SMI blog: https://medium.com/solo-io/service-mesh-interface-smi-and-a-vision-for-the-community-and-ecosystem-2edc7b728c43

Learn more about the SMI specification: https://smi-spec.io/

Learn more about the SuperGloo project: https://medium.com/solo-io/https-medium-com-solo-io-supergloo-ff2aae1fb96f

Learn more about the Service Mesh Hub: https://medium.com/solo-io/introducing-the-service-mesh-hub-everything-you-need-for-your-service-mesh-environment-679225a566b0

Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc .

