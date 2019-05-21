Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solo.io Works With Microsoft for Service Mesh Interface Specification; First Reference Implementations With Service Mesh Hub and SuperGloo Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 10:47am EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and BARCELONA, Spain, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at KubeCon EU 2019, Solo.io, the software company that helps organizations adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies, announced a collaboration with Microsoft for the Service Mesh Interface (SMI) specification, released today. Solo.io also announced the first reference implementations of this specification in the Service Mesh Hub, the first industry hub dedicated to service mesh released last week, and SuperGloo, an open source project for service mesh orchestration released last year.

SMI is a specification for service meshes that run on Kubernetes. It defines a common standard that can be implemented by a variety of providers. This allows for both standardization and simplification for end users to get started quickly and is ecosystem friendly in driving innovation and interoperability for service mesh providers. Service mesh is an innovative cloud native technology available from Istio, Linkerd, AWS App Mesh, HashiCorp Consul and others, that abstracts application level networking from the application code.

“In a rapidly evolving ecosystem, having a set of common standards is critical to preserving the best possible end user experience. This was the vision behind SuperGloo - to create an abstraction layer for consistency across different meshes, which led us to the release of Service Mesh Hub last week. We are excited to see service mesh adoption evolve into an industry level initiative with the SMI specification,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io.

The SuperGloo project provides an abstraction layer to unify and automate the management lifecycle of any mesh from installation to operations, whether the end user chooses a single or multi cluster meshes from one or more provider for their environment.

The Service Mesh Hub provides a unified Dashboard to install, discover or operate any mesh and an Extensions Catalog to build, share and install tools that extend the functionality of the mesh environment. It builds on top of and extends the foundational capabilities of SuperGloo to provide a great end user experience and ecosystem collaboration. 

Additional Resources

About Solo.io
Solo.io develops open source and enterprise software that helps enterprises adopt and operate innovative cloud native technologies like microservices, serverless and service mesh. Founded in 2017 in Cambridge, MA, Solo.io is backed by Redpoint Ventures and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.solo.io/ or follow @soloio_inc.

Media and Analyst Contact:
Amber Rowland
amber@therowlandagency.com
+1-650-814-4560

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:07aAFCON : Prelude Hits Screens Morrow
AQ
11:07aBernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Three Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Pending on Behalf of Brightview, Inc. Investors
GL
11:07aBernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately Three Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Against ComScore, Inc.
GL
11:07aBernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors That Approximately Three Weeks Remain To Make A Motion For Lead Plaintiff In A Class Action Pending On Behalf Of EventBrite, Inc. Investors
GL
11:06aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Researcher wins Hyundai invention award for impact-absorbing tech
AQ
11:06aFBN : Shareholders Fume Over Huge Fines On Banks in 2018
AQ
11:06aLOTTE SHOPPING : Investors dumping shares of Lotte Shopping, E-mart
AQ
11:06aSEOUL AUCTION : Kim Whan-ki's rare red dot painting up for auction
AQ
11:05aBernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That Approximately 7 Weeks Remain to Make a Motion for Lead Plaintiff in a Class Action Against Equity Bancshares Inc. – EQBK
GL
11:05aStand for children oregon celebrates major victory as first of it's kind legislation for career technical education receives full funding
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases curbs on Huawei; founder says clampdown underestimates Chinese firm
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : British ministers forecast thriving City of London in post-Brexit world
3CECONOMY : CECONOMY : Swung to 2Q Profit; Backs 2019 View
4CHINA AIRLINES LTD. : Airbus pledges counter-punch to new Boeing mid-sized jet
5BAYER AG : BAYER : hires law firm to probe Monsanto data collection

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About