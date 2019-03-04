Solodev Achieves AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency Status

LAS VEGAS, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solodev , a leading website content management system (CMS) built for Amazon Web Services (AWS), announced today that it has achieved AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency status.



The new AWS Competency was introduced for the first time today at Shoptalk 2019 in Las Vegas – the premier venue for technology and innovation in the retail industry – where Solodev was a featured AWS Partner Network (APN) Launch Partner.

The AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency recognizes Solodev’s proven focus on Digital Customer Experience, providing technologies and services for all phases of digital customer acquisition and retention life cycle. This includes content management and marketing automation integration to engage prospects and customers with the right experience, secure and effective commerce solutions to create seamless buying experiences, and data analytics to support decisions and retain customers. Solodev also helps users to build and manage highly-compliant solutions that address data privacy, ADA accessibility and more.

Achieving the AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency differentiates Solodev as an APN member providing demonstrable technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on content management. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep expertise on AWS and undergo an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions and meet the pillars of the AWS Well-Architected Framework (WAF).

“Solodev is honored to be part of this AWS Digital Customer Experience Competency launch,” said Shawn Moore, chief technology officer at Solodev . “Our customers remain the backbone of our company, and we continually seek out new, innovative ways to best serve their needs. We’re thrilled to be recognized by and work with AWS.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

“With AWS, our customers don’t have to think about infrastructure – they simply focus on using Solodev to create award-winning web and digital experiences,” Moore continued. “With AWS, we’re able to help our users to create amazing websites, enhance their brands, and provide exceptional engagement throughout the customer journey.”

Every day, organizations of all sizes build and manage digital experiences with Solodev CMS on AWS. One successful customer is Florida Dairy Farmers, who required a turnkey website solution.

“We needed to give our page a makeover and make it more user friendly for our target audiences,” said Natalia Lozado of the Florida Dairy Farmers. “[With Solodev] we have already seen over a 100% increase in page visits because of the refresh, along with a lot of word-of-mouth compliments and recommendations.”

Solodev CMS is available in Lite, Professional and Enterprise options through the AWS Marketplace. For more information, visit https://www.solodev.com/aws_dcx_competency .

About Solodev

Solodev is a leading enterprise website Content Management System (CMS) that empowers organizations to create amazing websites and engaging digital experiences in the cloud – all with total design freedom and control. Built from the ground up for Amazon Web Services (AWS), Solodev provides unparalleled security, scalability, and redundancy with 24/7/365 U.S. based support. Solodev has been listed as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies for the last three years and recognized as a High Performing leader on the user-driven G2 Crowd Grid. Winners of the 2017 AWS “City on a Cloud” Innovation Challenge, Solodev is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with competencies in Education, Government, and Digital Customer Experience. Solodev’s self-service CMS can be purchased on demand in the AWS Marketplace or through the GSA Contract. Learn more at www.solodev.com .