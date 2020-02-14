Log in
Soloff & Zervanos, P.C. : is Helping Victims of Jehovah's Witness Sexual Abuse

02/14/2020 | 02:06pm EST

Philadelphia law firm, Soloff & Zervanos, P.C., is among the rest of the nation’s viewers who watched the recent documentary showing the Jehovah’s Witnesses that have allegedly worked to cover up allegations of youth sexual abuse for more than 30 years. The Philadelphia child sexual abuse attorneys at Soloff & Zervanos, P.C. are dedicated to helping victims of this abuse get justice from their abusers and those who covered up the abuse.

Oxygen recently released a two-part documentary called The Witnesses which includes an interview with Soloff & Zervanos attorney Jeffrey Fritz and his client, Sarah Brooks, a survivor of child sexual abuse within the Jehovah’s Witnesses. This explosive documentary is the culmination of a five-year investigative report from the Center for Investigative Reporting’s Trey Bundy. Not only does it outline countless allegations of child sexual abuse, but it also alleges that the organization worked to discourage reporting these incidents to law enforcement.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses have continually stated that they have a legal right to withhold information about child sexual abuse within their organization from authorities. In many states, they claim that they are exempt from mandated child abuse reporting laws because Witnesses depend on the confidentiality of their conversations with elders.

This is unacceptable and the shielding of child abusers from authorities only leads to further abuse of children. The team at Soloff & Zervanos, P.C. is here for victims, having represented numerous child sexual abuse survivors within the Jehovah’s Witnesses. With an experienced sexual abuse and assault lawyer by your side, you may be able to hold the perpetrator of the abuse, the Watchtower and the Christian Congregation or local congregation accountable. If you or someone you know has suffered from abuse within the Jehovah’s Witnesses organization, the time to act is now. We are reviewing these cases throughout the country and you can contact us for a free consultation by calling 866-597-8572.


© Business Wire 2020
