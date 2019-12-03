Log in
Solomon Systech International : Troubling National Accounts highlights fragility of economy

12/03/2019 | 11:33pm EST

'Amid the low numbers evident in much of today's National Accounts, the red ink recorded against Australia's productivity performance is the most disturbing. In the period to the end of September we saw the third quarter of negative productivity growth in the past year. This pulled the annual rate of productivity growth into negative territory. This means we are employing more people and producing less on average.

'Clearly this needs to be turned around and it points to the critical importance of measures to lift business investment, improve workforce skills, address excess regulatory burdens and improve organisational performance. These need to be shared objectives and responsibilities: shared by governments across the federation, shared by employers and employees and shared by the broader community. Without a turnaround in productivity we will not return to the more robust growth in incomes and economic competitiveness on which advances in our broader well-being rest,' Mr Willox said.

Media enquiries:
Tony Melville - 0419 190 347

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 04:32:07 UTC
Latest news "Companies"

