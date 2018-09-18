SolomonEdwards : Expands Houston Team With Two Exceptional Professionals

SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm, is pleased to
announce two new hires to its Houston practice. The team welcomes
Principal, Harry Kalebjian and Client Relationship Manager, Pavan
Mediratta.
The addition of Harry and Pavan enables SolomonEdwards to invest in its
continued growth in the Greater Houston region. As a CRM, Pavan will
service strategic accounts and connect new Houston metro clients with
advisory solutions related to business transformation, accounting and
finance, transaction & regulatory advisory services, and governance and
regulatory compliance.
Pavan has over 18 years of experience in corporate leadership, sales
management, business development and strategic account management, with
a track record of helping businesses match exceptional people to complex
situations to move their company forward. Pavan is a skilled
relationship builder, with unparalleled cultural awareness from having
lived across three continents and being fluent in four different
languages. His educational background includes Southern Alberta
Institute of Technology in Canada and Nottingham Trent University in the
United Kingdom.
Harry, a program management and certified scaled Agile framework
consultant, has over 25 years of experience establishing PMOs and
leading large scale transformations. He has worked closely with
businesses to deliver strategic and organizational delivery models
within in the banking, healthcare, compliance and information technology
industries. He will be responsible for leading the development of
project management offices and driving the delivery of strategic
programs. He received his BA in Business Administration with a triple
major in Information Technology, Finance and Marketing from California
State University - Stanislaus.
About SolomonEdwards
SolomonEdwards is a national professional services firm focused on
strategy execution. By providing exceptional people for complex
situations, we deliver subject matter expertise, apply proven project
delivery models, and design custom solutions for your business. We focus
on the areas of Accounting & Finance, Business Transformation,
Governance & Regulatory Compliance, and Transaction & Regulatory
Advisory Services. For more information, please visit www.SolomonEdwards.com.
