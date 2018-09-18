SolomonEdwards : Expands Houston Team With Two Exceptional Professionals

SolomonEdwards, a national professional services firm, is pleased to announce two new hires to its Houston practice. The team welcomes Principal, Harry Kalebjian and Client Relationship Manager, Pavan Mediratta.

The addition of Harry and Pavan enables SolomonEdwards to invest in its continued growth in the Greater Houston region. As a CRM, Pavan will service strategic accounts and connect new Houston metro clients with advisory solutions related to business transformation, accounting and finance, transaction & regulatory advisory services, and governance and regulatory compliance.

Pavan has over 18 years of experience in corporate leadership, sales management, business development and strategic account management, with a track record of helping businesses match exceptional people to complex situations to move their company forward. Pavan is a skilled relationship builder, with unparalleled cultural awareness from having lived across three continents and being fluent in four different languages. His educational background includes Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Canada and Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom.

Harry, a program management and certified scaled Agile framework consultant, has over 25 years of experience establishing PMOs and leading large scale transformations. He has worked closely with businesses to deliver strategic and organizational delivery models within in the banking, healthcare, compliance and information technology industries. He will be responsible for leading the development of project management offices and driving the delivery of strategic programs. He received his BA in Business Administration with a triple major in Information Technology, Finance and Marketing from California State University - Stanislaus.

About SolomonEdwards

SolomonEdwards is a national professional services firm focused on strategy execution. By providing exceptional people for complex situations, we deliver subject matter expertise, apply proven project delivery models, and design custom solutions for your business. We focus on the areas of Accounting & Finance, Business Transformation, Governance & Regulatory Compliance, and Transaction & Regulatory Advisory Services. For more information, please visit www.SolomonEdwards.com.

