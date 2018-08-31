Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Solution Dynamics : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FY2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 11:47am CEST

FY2018 Result Overview
Solution Dynamics Limited ('SDL' or 'Company') has produced an audited net profit after tax of $1.332 million for FY2018 (growth of 1.7%). This profit includes costs and losses from acquisitions made late in the financial year, which acted as a significant drag on the Company's profit. A like-for-like comparison (backing out the costs and losses from acquisitions) against the prior year saw pleasing growth in net profit after tax of 18.8%.

Click here to read the full Solution Dynamics Management Discussion & Analysis FY2018

Disclaimer

Solution Dynamics Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 09:46:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pUKAT Launches their New Website Along with Two Infographics that Illustrate the Current Problems with Drug Use in the UK
AC
12:18pPEPKOR : Crisis-hit Steinhoff posts 2 percent rise in nine-month sales
RE
12:18pAPPLE : buys startup for AR glasses
AQ
12:18pGROBINA : JSC "Grobina" unaudited financial report of first 6 months, 2018
AQ
12:17pBruised bankers seek consolation prizes after shelved Aramco IPO
RE
12:17pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Perfect service is a marathon
PU
12:17pIREIT GLOBAL : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Trustee-Manager/ Responsible Person - Change In Interests Of Manager
PU
12:17pDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF DIRECTOR/ CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : : Change In Interests Of Director
PU
12:17pDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : : Change In Interests Of Substantial Unitholder
PU
12:17pHUAXI : Announcements and Notices - POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 31 AUGUST, 2018
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) : COCA COLA : takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
5COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: 2018 half-year results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.