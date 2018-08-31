Solution Dynamics : MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FY2018

FY2018 Result Overview

Solution Dynamics Limited ('SDL' or 'Company') has produced an audited net profit after tax of $1.332 million for FY2018 (growth of 1.7%). This profit includes costs and losses from acquisitions made late in the financial year, which acted as a significant drag on the Company's profit. A like-for-like comparison (backing out the costs and losses from acquisitions) against the prior year saw pleasing growth in net profit after tax of 18.8%.

