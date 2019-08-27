Solutions 30 : Acquisition of I-Projects Group in the Netherlands

Acquisition of I-Projects Group in the Netherlands

- Turnover of 11 M €

- 130 technicians providing last mile digital solutions

SOLUTIONS 30, leader in solutions for new technologies, strengthens its position in the Netherlands thanks to the acquisition of 51% of I-Holding BV, the parent company of I-Projects Group. Relying on a network of 130 technicians, this company generates a turnover of nearly € 11 million. It will be included in the Group's financial statements from 1 July 2019.

Founded in 2013, I-Projects Group offers, like SOLUTIONS 30, a wide range of local services in diversified business sectors: telecommunications, IT, energy, retail and security. I-Projects Group, which has a turnover of € 11 million, has developed rapidly in strategic markets, particularly the installation of smart meters. A second area of growth is related to FTTH (Fiber-To-The-Home) activities. With 20% of households connected in 2018 and a tripling of the number of subscribers expected by 2025, the Netherlands is a significant growth reserve for the group as a second wave of deployment of FTTH networks begins. I-Projects Group has access to other fast-growing markets: charging stations for electric vehicles and connected objects that will be at the heart of smart cities. The acquisition of I-Projects Group therefore enables the SOLUTIONS 30 group to consolidate its development base in the Netherlands and to offer its new subsidiary the necessary resources to realize its development potential.

Luc Brusselaers, Business Development Director Benelux said: "Solutions 30 continues to strengthen its network in the Benelux region and deploy its model on a European scale. We are very pleased to welcome the I-Projects Group teams within the group. Their expertise consolidates our leadership in the Benelux countries and our ability to deploy cross-border offers between Belgium and the Netherlands. With this acquisition, we continue to prepare for the future and gain skills, particularly in the field of charging stations for electric vehicles, that will be deployed in other countries. "

Alphons Elias and Alexander Jansen, the two founders of I-Projects Group, state: "joining Solutions 30 Group is an important milestone in the development of our company and illustrates our strong growth ambition. Being selected by Solutions 30 is also a recognition for the hard and smart work of the whole team and a validation of our quality and human capital management. We are proud to lead our company to the next phase and believe this important step is beneficiary for all our stakeholders: customers, partners and employees. Our business models are similar and we share the same values ​​in the management of our clients and our human capital, which makes this connection all the more relevant. "





About SOLUTIONS 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013379484 – code ALS30) as well as

the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the XETRA e-listing system (FR0013379484 – code 30L3).

Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME

For more information, visit our website: www.solutions30.com



