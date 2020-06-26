Log in
Solutions 30 : Annual General Meeting / Extraordinary General Meeting : Approval of all resolutions

06/26/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Approval of all resolutions

 

SOLUTIONS 30 SE annual and extraordinary general meetings were held today. Considering the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on travels and gatherings, these general meetings were held without a physical presence, as permitted by Luxembourg law.

155 shareholders were represented, holding a total of 65,505,714 shares, i.e. 61.15% of the share capital and voting rights.

All the resolutions were duly passed and the detailed vote results are available on SOLUTIONS 30 SE web site.

The 2019 financial statements were approved, as well as the remuneration report on the compensation awarded to the members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board for the 2019 financial year,  the remuneration policy applicable to the members of the Supervisory Board and Management Board and the long-term incentive plan, three items which were submitted to an advisory vote of the shareholders for the first time.

The extraordinary general meeting held before notary public has approved the company’s articles of association, which were revamped in order to introduce the necessary provisions to proceed with the transfer of SOLUTIONS 30 SE shares from Euronext Growth to the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

A propos de Solutions 30 SE

Le Groupe Solutions 30 est le leader européen des solutions pour les Nouvelles Technologies. Sa mission est de rendre accessibles à tous, particuliers et entreprises, les mutations technologiques qui transforment notre vie quotidienne : hier l’informatique et Internet, aujourd’hui le numérique, demain les technologies qui rendront le monde toujours plus interconnecté en temps réel. Avec 30 millions d’interventions réalisées depuis sa création et un réseau de plus de 10 000 techniciens de proximité, Solutions 30 couvre actuellement la totalité de la France, l’Italie, l’Allemagne, les Pays-Bas, la Belgique, le Luxembourg, la Péninsule Ibérique et la Pologne. Le capital de Solutions 30 S.E. est composé de 107 127 984 actions, identiques au nombre de droits de vote théoriques et exerçables.
Solutions 30 S.E. est cotée sur Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013379484- code ALS30) ainsi qu’à la Bourse de Francfort sur le système de cotation électronique XETRA (FR0013379484 – code 30L3). Indices : MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME. Pour plus d’informations, vous pouvez consulter le site www.solutions30.com

Contact

Analystes/investisseurs :  Nathalie Boumendil | Tél : +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie.boumendil@solutions30.com
Presse : Samuel Beaupain | Tél : + 352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
