Solutions 30 : Press Release

10/04/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Solutions 30 notes recent press coverage in the Alphaville section of the Financial Times regarding the company’s financial statements.

Solutions 30 confirms that all of its annual financial statements have been audited. The Company’s auditors have issued unqualified (clean) opinions every year.

The Company’s original financial statements are prepared in French, and so are the auditor’s opinion letters. These are available in the French versions of the annual reports. They can be downloaded from the financial reports section of the Solutions 30 website: www.solutions30.com.

Any translations of financial statements or related documents are -as customary- solely for the convenience of English speaking users.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013379484 – code ALS30) as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the XETRA e-listing system (FR0013379484 – code 30L3). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME
For more information, visit our website: www.solutions30.com

Contacts

Solutions 30Listing Sponsor
Nezha CalligaroHervé Guyot
+352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com
+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com
Investor Relations – FrancePress Relations
Nathalie BoumendilSamuel Beaupain
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com
+352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com
Investor Relations – Europe & USA 
John Klein 
+44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com
 

