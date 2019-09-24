Solutions 30 enters the Polish market

Solutions 30, leader in solutions for new technologies, announced today that it has signed a deal to acquire part of Sprint Group’s telecom support activities in Poland. This deal will secure the group’s foothold in this high-potential region by adding a network of about 300 technicians covering the north of the country and generating annual revenue of €8 million.

Solutions 30 is pursuing its strategy of geographical diversification and launches its activities in Poland by acquiring a business whose strengths are recognized by major international operators, especially Orange — the group’s long-standing customer. The acquired business consists of Sprint’s activities related to the deployment of high-speed internet connections and Sprint’s subsidiary Telekom Usługi in charge of maintenance activities for Orange, which acquired the Polish national telecom operator in 2002.

The activities will be consolidated by Solutions 30 on November 1st, 2019. They consist of a network of about 300 technicians who perform call-outs in northern Poland and provide service and maintenance for more than 300,000 high-speed Internet customers, representing annual revenue of €8 million.

Through this acquisition, which allows the group to secure new business and at the same time control its setup costs Solutions 30 is expanding its geographical presence in Europe.

Gianbeppi Fortis, chief executive of Solutions 30, states, “We are pursuing our geographical diversification strategy to consolidate our leadership in Europe. The Polish market was a natural choice for us because it meets our criteria of population density and accessibility in every respect, and because it establishes us firmly alongside a customer we have been supporting for many years. We also know the country well because we already have a planning center there for our German activities.”

Wojciech Pomykała will lead the group’s operations on Polish territory. With more than 20 years of experience in business development and general management positions in the telecommunications and energy sector, Wojciech has been working with Solutions 30 since the beginning of 2019 and led the negotiations to seal this deal.

“I am delighted to join a group as ambitious as Solutions 30 and to support its expansion into an extremely dynamic market, which has strong potential for 5G and high-speed Internet deployment. This deal will give us a solid foundation for replicating the Solutions 30 model and then moving into new business areas,” says Wojciech Pomykała, now chief executive of Solutions 30’s Polish subsidiary.

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it’s digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million call-outs carried out since it was founded and a network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised.

Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN FR0013379484 – code ALS30) as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the XETRA e-listing system (FR0013379484 – code 30L3). Indexes: MSCI Europe Small Cap | Tech40 | CAC PME

For more information, visit our website: www.solutions30.com



Contacts

Solutions 30 Listing Sponsor Nezha Calligaro Hervé Guyot +352 2 837 1389 | nezha.calligaro@solutions30.com

+33 (0)1 45 63 68 60 | hguyot@genesta-finance.com

Investor Relations – France Press Relations Nathalie Boumendil Samuel Beaupain +33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | investor.relations@solutions30.com

+352 2 777 4210 | media.relations@solutions30.com

Investor Relations – Europe & USA John Klein +44 (0)793 9230 260 | john.klein@solutions30.com



Attachment