Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Some BOJ policymakers urged greater focus on dangers of prolonged easing - July minutes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:37am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A few Bank of Japan board members said the central bank must consider more seriously the potential dangers of ultra-easy policy, such as the negative impact on the country's banking system, minutes of their policy meeting in July showed on Tuesday.

Some in the nine-member board also worried whether the BOJ could trigger a spike in long-term interest rates by allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around its zero percent target.

The debate yet again reinforced the challenges the central bank faces as stubbornly weak inflation forces it to maintain a massive stimulus programme despite the rising costs, such as the hit to bank profits from prolonged ultra-low rates.

"Although the current monetary easing has not caused any large problems in financial intermediation ... it is important to take into account the two different time-frames in which both the positive and negative effects (of the policy) appear," the minutes quoted one board member as saying.

Financial intermediation problems generally point to how ultra-low rates hurt commercial banks' profits and discourage them from lending, thereby eroding the positive effect of monetary easing.

Another member said the BOJ should look more carefully at how its monetary policy was affecting Japan's banking system, the minutes showed.

"When making assessments on the financial system and market functioning, it's necessary to deepen discussion of how they should be assessed in light of efforts to achieve our price target, rather than focusing on individual indicators," the member was quoted as saying.

The minutes do not disclose the identity of those who made the comments.

At the July 30-31 meeting, the BOJ took steps to make its policy framework more sustainable, such as allowing bond yields to move more flexibly around its target, as years of heavy asset buying by the central bank dry up market liquidity.

Two board members dissented, arguing that the changes would make the BOJ's policy commitment ambiguous and raise doubts in the market over its commitment to achieve its elusive 2 percent inflation target.

A few members cautioned that the BOJ, by mentioning in its statement mentioning that bond yields could move up or down depending on market conditions, could trigger "unnecessary" rises in yields or risk being misinterpreted by markets as paving the way for future rate hikes, the minutes showed.

The board has been divided between those who are becoming increasingly wary of the rising cost of prolonged easing, and those who feel the central bank has room to ramp up stimulus to quicken achievement of its price target.

Under a radical asset-buying programme launched in 2013, the BOJ helped reflate the economy by boosting exports via a weak yen and improving business sentiment, though inflation has failed to fire up.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim & Shri Navaratnam)

By Leika Kihara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:12aGiant pink diamond from Christie's a cut above the rest
RE
06:11aChina says hard to proceed on trade with U.S. putting 'knife to its neck'
RE
06:10aChina says hard to proceed on trade with U.S. putting 'knife to its neck'
RE
06:02aMCAFEE : Labs Sees Cryptocurrency Mining Surge Continue in Second Quarter
BU
05:39aAPO ASIAN PRODUCTIVITY ORGANIZATION : drives SMEs to adopt Fourth Industrial Revolution
PU
05:38aVitol to stop business with Iran when U.S. sanctions kick-off - executive
RE
05:36aOil rises to four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
05:33aOil rises to within four-year high as producers resist output increase to offset Iran sanctions
RE
05:19aRIKOLTO VECO INDONESIA : Vacancy for Coffee Sector Manager based in Denpasar, Bali
PU
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP
3AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
4Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record
5AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.