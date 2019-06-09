Some Investors Had Hunch Yields Were About to Fall

By Avantika Chilkoti and Daniel Kruger

Almost nobody saw the nosedive in bond yields coming, but a few players were positioned well enough to profit. Some think there is more room for yields to fall further.

The drop in 10-year Treasury yields in recent months has been rapid and in many quarters completely unexpected. The 10-year Treasury yield settled Friday at 2.085%, down from 3.23% in early November, the biggest decline over a similar stretch since early 2012.

Yields on 10-year debt in Germany, Japan, Denmark and Holland have fallen into negative territory, and as much as 20% of the $55 trillion in global debt has yields less than zero, according to Deutsche Bank Securities. Investors who purchase such debt are effectively paying borrowers to hold their money.

Investors holding bonds before yields plunged have made money because bond prices rise when yields fall.

Mark Lindbloom, a portfolio manager at Western Asset Management, is one of the few who got it right. Last year the firm loaded up on long-dated Treasury debt relative to the benchmarks they use to track performance.

The firm held that position even as the Federal Reserve -- and most economists -- were forecasting rate increases this year and for U.S. government bond yields to be well north of 3%. His unconstrained fund has outpaced its benchmark index, according to Morningstar.

"We find ourselves worrying about the same issues yet again," Mr. Lindbloom said, referring to low inflation, slow long-term growth and the reliance on central banks to boost economic expansion.

Few analysts saw the rush into government debt coming. In October, when yields on the 10-year Treasury were near their peak of around 3.2%, none of the more than 50 respondents in The Wall Street Journal's monthly survey of economists predicted yields would dip below 2.75% by June 2019. The average forecast was 3.39%.

Steven Major, global head of fixed-income research at HSBC, was on the right side of the yield prediction game, even if he didn't catch it completely.

He has long predicted that the Fed would maintain a "low-for-longer" stance given that higher levels of debt have left the U.S. economy more sensitive to changes in monetary policy. In the middle of December, Mr. Major predicted the yield on 10-year Treasurys would stand at 2.80% by June.

"It is still too early to conclude for sure that the Fed has over-tightened but the facts are pointing in that direction," Mr. Major wrote in a March note, before bond yields took their latest leg down. "The global economy has become far more leveraged and therefore sensitive to rates," he wrote.

The bond rally has led several banks to revise forecasts. Early in June, JPMorgan Chase revised its year-end prediction for the 10-year Treasury yield to 1.75%, from 2.9% in March. Bank of America, UBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC have also cut forecasts.

Pacific Investment Management Co. added more longer-term U.S. Treasurys after the Fed indicated earlier this year that it would stop raising rates, said Scott Mather, the firm's chief investment officer for U.S. core strategies.

The move paid off, with a number of Pimco funds, including its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, showing strong gains in recent months. Since September, the firm has two of the top three taxable bond funds, according to Morningstar.

"This is not the market pricing in a high probability of recession," Mr. Mather said. "If it was, credit spreads would be a heck of a lot wider," he said, referring to the higher yields riskier corporate borrowers pay for debt compared with government bonds.

Mr. Mather said he believes yields will fall further over the next several years but doesn't expect big moves in coming months, he said.

The stampede into bonds in Europe has been particularly dramatic, with yields hitting all-time lows. The yield on benchmark 10-year German government bonds, also known as bunds, fell to a record negative 0.259% on Friday.

That has investors moving to relatively higher yields in peripheral European countries such as Portugal and Spain, where rates are still positive.

"Everyone is trapped in the same position, everyone is trying to capture some level of income," said Dickie Hodges, head of unconstrained fixed income at Nomura.

Mr. Hodges began buying up Portuguese government bonds early this year until about 15% of his $375 million fund was in 30-year Portuguese government debt. Rates on those bonds have fallen to 1.6425% from 2.9% at the start of the year

Nick Maroutsos, co-head of global bonds at Janus Henderson Investors, is among the winners from the recent drop in government bond yields. For the past three or four months, he has been indirectly increasing his exposure to shorter-dated U.S. government bonds through interest-rate swaps and futures, betting that markets were wrong late last year in believing the Fed was preparing to raise rates.

His Janus Henderson Absolute Return Income Fund produced a 2.9% return in the year through March 31, compared with 2.1% for a benchmark index.

"Central banks, and the Fed is no different, they overpromise and underdeliver," Mr. Maroutsos said, adding that he would use any selloff to increase his exposure to the bonds.

--Justin Baer contributed to this article.

