Some enthusiasm despite the looming Brexit deadline

On the stock market, nothing is certain, but as significant deadlines such as Brexit and the end of the truce on the Sino-American saga approach, it must be said that 2019 performances are shining brightly. The amplifications of purchasing initiatives are gradually creating an upward trend. The last weekly surge confirms this, strongly improving our selections which show flattering scores. European stocks, eligible for the European portfolio, have gained 17% since the beginning of the year, while the other two portfolios, USA and Asia, have each risen 11%. A good dynamic that should still be observed on securities whose valuations show a clear difference with fundamentals. The end of the cycle, mentioned during the sharp index declines of 2018, seems to diverge from market participants'expectations. European Portfolio



The European portfolio has performed flawlessly over the past week, with an increase of 4.4% and well ahead of the European indices, which have risen by only 2.5% on average. The main contributors to this outperformance are Ipsen and Siltronic. The French laboratory (+12.8%), which recently joined the selection, published very good figures. Net income increased by 42% to ?389 million, recording an operating margin of 29.7% for the year and the group is targeting 31% for the current financial year.



As for the German semiconductor specialist, he is the subject of cheap purchases in a global climate of commercial easing. Trigano completes the podium and stands out once again for its volatility. The action of the motorhome designer is up 8.7%, while still keeping some assets in terms of valorisation. English stocks are also benefiting from the good momentum, despite the Brexit approach in "no deal" mode. In line with this, Fevertree is advancing by 6% and PageGroup by 4.5%.



The Trigano action is progressing positively in its horizontal trend with a second support point



USA Portfolio



The American selection is valued at 3%, slightly better than the S&P500, which is up 2.5%. The overall increase is 10.8% since the beginning of the year.

Cigna makes the best weekly performance by validating an increase of more than 9%. The global health services company is benefiting from new measures on healthcare payments under Medicare. The title takes advantage of this to rebound on a relevant technical level (see graph).

D.R. Horton is in second place in the ranking, accumulating 6% of earnings followed by Mastec (+5%). On the other hand, the tech giants are further behind the index advances. Apple is stalling while the slowdown in iPhone sales is expected to continue. Facebook gives up 2.8% following the announcement of a $2 billion sanction for a data protection breach. Only Alphabet is up 2%, with management announcing a 13 billion investment plan in data centers and offices in the United States.



The Cigna stock is close to an acceleration beyond the $200 threshold



Asian Portfolio



Asian stock markets have progressed over the past five sessions, driven by the "highly productive" trade talks between China and the United States, and by the possible postponement of US sanctions. In this context, our portfolio grew by 3.1%, outperforming its main benchmark index, the Hang Seng (+0.8%), whose increase was limited by the publication of disappointing economic indicators (slowing inflation in January). In Japan, the Nikkei has won 4.7% since last Monday.



The biggest increase in our selection was due to the Japanese company Horiba (+14.3%), thanks to qualitative annual results (+37% EPS and +7.8% turnover compared to the previous financial year). The other two Japanese women, Maruwa (+12.6%) and Daifuku (+8.4%) also finished on the podium.



On the other hand, Open-House, a Japanese real estate specialist, sold 7.8% over the last five sessions despite two purchase recommendations, due to an operating profit below analysts' expectations for the first quarter of 2019.



Last week, arbitrages were carried out within our portfolio: the positions on China Everbright and Luk Fook securities were closed with losses of 14% and 12% respectively. They have been replaced by two other Hong Kong titles: Luye Pharma Group (pharmaceuticals) and Li Ning (clothing and accessories), whose fundamentals are particularly attractive (see graph).



Both entrants show qualities in terms of growth and margin. 1-Li Ning 2-Luye Pharma Group



Close to neutralizing the downward trend of late 2018



The "bear market" that was established at the end of 2018 is gradually being phased out and will soon be neutralized as the next resistance zones are overtaken. In the meantime, operators continue to focus on the companies' results. The week will be rich for all three teams.



As part of the European portfolio, Tomra Systems, Tenaris, Swedish Orphan, Nexity and Alten will provide their annual reports. Keysight will do the same in the United States. The Asian portfolio could experience volatility on both Altium and DBS Group, when they publish their annual results. Stocks mentioned in the article Change Last 1st jan. DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.14% 25841.03 10.96% HANG SENG -0.30% 28255.16 7.81% NASDAQ 100 0.15% 7063.4005 11.46% NASDAQ COMP. 0.09% 7477.2782 12.62% NIKKEI 225 0.10% 21302.65 4.43% S&P 500 -0.03% 2774.28 10.72%

Patrick Rejaunier Follow Patrick Rejaunier © MarketScreener.com 2019 0