Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Some euro zone central banks need to do more, others less - ECB's Villeroy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 01:42pm EDT
The G7 Finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Chantilly

Some euro zone central banks must be prepared to buy more bonds and others fewer to ensure the smooth transmission of the European Central Bank's monetary policy, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday.

The ECB has mobilised a range of unprecedented measures to mitigate the recession that the euro zone has sunk into due to fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Villeroy said that the flexibility of its 750 billion euro (£670 billion) Pandemic Emergency Purchase Scheme - the flagship bond buying scheme during the crisis - made it the instrument of choice to deal with the crisis.

Under that programme the ECB can target its bond purchases at countries seeing sharper rises in yields like Italy, whose spreads over ultra-safe German bonds blew out during the coronavirus crisis.

Normally euro zone central banks carry out such bond purchases in sync with each of the 19 euro member countries' shareholding in the bank, known as the capital key.

Villeroy said in an online speech to France's Société d'économie politique that in the current circumstances "clinging to the capital keys to determine each country's purchase amounts would be an uncalled-for constraint that would undermine the very effectiveness of our intervention efforts".

"Depending on market dynamics and liquidity conditions - and where these exhibit unwarranted gaps or there are risks of excessive volatility - certain national central banks must be able to purchase significantly more, and others significantly less, while ensuring the risks remain unshared," Villeroy said.

Villeroy said debate about whether the ECB should be prepared to go further than 750 billion euros flagged so far only made sense if the ECB were ensuring the full effectiveness of the PEPP programme.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Stonestreet)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08pUK to reopen thousands of shops in easing of coronavirus lockdown - Johnson
RE
02:53pCOPA COGECA : PRESS RELEASE - COVID-19 crisis deals another blow to the already weakened European olive oil and table olive sector
PU
02:15pBANK OF CANADA HEAD : inflation could return to target more slowly
RE
02:13pTHE MOST COMMON DIAGNOSES I SEE DAILY : Acne
PU
01:48pCANADIAN FUELS ASSOCIATION : Research Digest - April 2020
PU
01:42pSome euro zone central banks need to do more, others less - ECB's Villeroy
RE
01:38pRisk management approach will help guide policy through unknowable times, Governor Poloz says
PU
01:36pMerkel's conservatives want stimulus package to include tax relief - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
5SIXT SE : SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group