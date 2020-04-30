Log in
Some in BOJ voiced doubts on economic rebound post-pandemic - March meeting minutes

04/30/2020 | 08:16pm EDT
A security guard walks past in front of the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo

A few Bank of Japan board members said it was uncertain whether the economy could make a strong rebound even after the coronavirus pandemic was contained, minutes of the central bank's March rate review showed on Friday.

One member said the BOJ can hold an emergency meeting to respond flexibly from the fallout from the pandemic, the minutes showed.

At the rate review, the BOJ eased monetary policy by ramping up risky asset buying to cushion the economic blow from the health crisis.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

