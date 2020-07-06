Log in
Some of our newly awarded projects

07/06/2020 | 03:39am EDT

Some of our newly awarded projects:

  • PARESA has been recently awarded in Morocco a contract for the engineering, procurement and Construction of a propane pressure sphere. The storage arrangement is a special one, i.e. mounded type, consisting in a storage sphere surrounded by an outer concrete wall and covered by sand
  • PARESA was awarded in Nigeria a contract for the detail design and supply of shop fabricated materials of a 8.000 m3 LPG storage sphere
  • PARESA has been recently awarded in Egypt a contract for the detail design and supply of shop fabricated materials of an ammonia storage sphere

Disclaimer

Paresa S.p.A. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 07:38:02 UTC
