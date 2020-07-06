Some of our newly awarded projects:
PARESA has been recently awarded in Morocco a contract for the engineering, procurement and Construction of a propane pressure sphere. The storage arrangement is a special one, i.e. mounded type, consisting in a storage sphere surrounded by an outer concrete wall and covered by sand
PARESA was awarded in Nigeria a contract for the detail design and supply of shop fabricated materials of a 8.000 m3 LPG storage sphere
PARESA has been recently awarded in Egypt a contract for the detail design and supply of shop fabricated materials of an ammonia storage sphere
