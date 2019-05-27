Log in
Somec S p A : AIM Italia Conference 2019, Milan – Lunedì 27 maggio 2019

05/27/2019

company presentation

where sky and sea meet.

and beyond.

disclaimer

This document has been prepared by SOMEC S.p.A. (the 'Company') solely for the purposes of this presentation. This document may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part by any other person with any way than the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for the use of this document by any person and for any purposes. The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. This presentation may contain forwards-looking information and statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding plans, performance. In any case, investors and holders of the Company are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risk and uncertainties many of which are difficult to predict and subject to an independent evaluation by the Company; that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward- looking statements. No representation, warranty or undertaking is made by the Company in order to the implementation of these forward - looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained in this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements. Neither the Company, its shareholders, its advisors or representatives nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction. Under all circumstances the user of this document shall solely remain responsible for his/her own assumptions, analyses and conclusions.

2

where sky and sea meet. and beyond.

Somec group brings together highly experienced companies specializing in engineering, design, and manufacturing of turnkey projects, marine

or land-based: glass envelopes and façades, special architectural projects, public areas interiors, professional cooking equipment.

3

where sky and sea meet. and beyond.

shareholding & management

Oscar

Gian Carlo

Alessandro

Marchetto

Corazza

Zanchetta

Chairman and CEO

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Financial Officer

of Somec

of Somec

of Somec

shareholding structure of Somec SpA

Free float 24.97%

Venezia

S.p.A.

75.03%

shareholding structure of Venezia SpA

Oscar Marchetto

Giancarlo Corazza

Alessandro Zanchetta

Chairman

COO

CFO

(Fondaco Srl)

(Gicotech Srl)

(Ellecigi Srl)

74.3%

15.7%

10.0%

Venezia S.p.A.

4

where sky and sea meet. and beyond.

Listing on the AIM Italia

share data

ISIN:

IT0005329815

IPO Value

€ 18.00

Value at 17 May 2019

€ 21.40

N° of share

6,900,000

Capital raised on IPO

€ 31 mln

Market cap

€ 147.7 mln

at 17 May 2019

Use of Primary

Support the external growth through

Proceeds

acquisitions

5

Questo è un estratto del contenuto originale. Per continuare a leggere, accedi al documento originale.

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 08:03:03 UTC
