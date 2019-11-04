Somec S p A : New orders worth over 35 million euros

PRESS RELEASE

Somec: new orders worth over 35 million euros

Seascape - Marine Glazing segment awarded with a new relevant order from Meyer Turku, Finland

Order intake from the beginning of 2019 to date rose to over 302 million euros

San Vendemiano (TV), 4 November 2019

Somec S.p.A., a company specialising in the engineering, design and construction of large turnkey projects, in the shipbuilding and civil construction sectors, with regard to glass cladding, special architecture projects, outfitting for public areas and catering for large kitchens, listed on the AIM Italia Market, has acquired new orders worth more than 35 million euros, for Seascape Division-Marine Glazing segment.

The new order from Meyer Turku consists in designing, manufacturing and installation of the cabin glazing for Icon Class project by Royal Caribbean. It includes the innovative vertical automatic sliding window developed by Somec R&D department. The first sister ship will be delivered in 2022.

Icon class fleet by Royal Carribbean, with a passengers capacity of 5,000, is powered by liquefied natural gas and fuel cell technology. The high innovative project leverages on the state of the art innovation in the cruise industry, including the innovative vertical automatic window developed by Somec, that allows amplifying cabin spaces with no compromise on passenger comfort.

In the first semester, Somec has started the development of a cloud- and web-based platform for the management of the windows and doors systems on passenger cabins and common areas. The aim is to optimise monitoring of the devices on board, to increase the comfort of passengers and reduce energy consumption.

In the first six months of 2019, the Group has announced new orders for a total amount of 182 million euros, thereby resulting in a backlog1 of 552 million euros as at 30 June 2019. Moreover, after the 2019 1H closing to date, Somec has announced new orders amounting to 120 million euros. Order intake from the beginning of 2019 to date rose to over 302 million euros.

The Somec Group is one of the major global operators in the fields of design, custom production and installation of glass envelopes made to innovative and advanced engineering and design standards for the building of new cruise ships (Marine Glazing) and of design, custom production and installation of catering areas on cruise ships (Marine Cooking Equipment). The Group also offers services for the refurbishment, upgrading, replacement and repair of elements of glass envelopes and of common areas on cruise ships already at sea (Marine Refitting). The Group boasts decades of expertise on more than 200 cruise liners.

With Fabbrica LLC, since 2018 the Group has been operating in the sector of the ad hoc design, custom production and installation of façades and external structures featuring innovative and advanced engineering for buildings in various locations in the major cities of North-Eastern USA (Building Façades). The Group also produces professional equipment for kitchens (Professional Cooking Equipment) and the interior finishings for the common areas of ships (Marine Public Areas). The headquarters of Somec Group are in Italy in the city of San Vendemiano, near Treviso, while its subsidiaries are in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Slovakia, China and Canada. Overall, the Group has a workforce of 659 employees (as at 30/06/19).

Considered as the sum of Backlog and Backlog under option as indicated in the Admission Document.

