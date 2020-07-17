Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Somec S p A : The BOD appoints by co-optation Mr Stefano Campoccia and integrates the new internal committees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 11:26am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

SOMEC: THE BOD APPOINTS BY CO-OPTATION MR STEFANO CAMPOCCIA AND

INTEGRATES THE NEW INTERNAL COMMITTEES

San Vendemiano - Italy, July 16, 2020

Somec S.p.A., a company specializing in the engineering, design and construction of large turn-key projects, in the shipbuilding and civil construction sectors, with regards to glass cladding, special architecture projects, outfitting for public areas and catering for large kitchens, listed on AIM Italia market, informs that, at its meeting today, the BoD appointed by co-optation as an independent director Mr Stefano Campoccia, following Mr Michele Graziani resignation for personal reason received today. The BoD has expressed its gratitude to Mr Graziani for his remarkable contribution to the Company.

The BoD, with the approval of the Statutory Board of Auditors, has verified eligibility and independency requirements of the role.

The curriculum vitae of Mr Stefano Campoccia is available for consultation at Somec Hqs and will be available on the company website.

The BoD has also resolved to integrate the Committees, by appointing the director Stefano Campoccia as member of Related Parties Committee, of the Remuneration and Audit and Risk committee.

The new director, pursuing art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and the articles of association, will remain in office until next Shareholding meeting during which the confirmation of his appointment will be proposed.

Based on the acquired information, Mr Campoccia and Mr Graziani do not own, as at today, shares of the Company.

www.somecgroup.com

The Somec Group is one of the major global players, specializing in designing, engineering and manufacturing of major turnkey projects, marine- or land-based: glass envelopes and façades, special architectural projects, public areas interiors, professional cooking equipment. The Group's principal activities operate in contract projects by designing and manufacturing unique systems to fit extreme applications and most strict safety and quality standard of naval and building engineering. The projects accomplished by the Group stand out for the deep technological know-how required in high-end service contracts. Through the projects accomplished by the Group and its management over the years, the company has built a strong reputation of quality, reliability and execution, becoming a global leader in projects implementation.

The headquarters of Somec Group are in Italy in the city of San Vendemiano, near Treviso, while its subsidiaries are in the United Kingdom, United States of America, Slovakia, China and Canada. Overall, the Group has a workforce of 700 employees approx. and revenues equal to 250 euro million in 2019.

Nomad:

Media Relations:

MAINFIRST BANK AG

Close to Media

email: nomad@mainfirst.com

email: luca.manzato@closetomedia.it

tel. +39 02 85465774

tel. +390270006237

Investor Relations office:

Specialist:

email: ir@somecgroup.com

Intermonte S.I.M. S.p.A.

tel. +390438471998

Disclaimer

Somec S.p.A. published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 15:25:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : Primary Insider Notification
AQ
11:51aFA CUP : Young coaches out to eclipse serial winner Guardiola
AQ
11:51aPIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHOLDERS OF 17th JULY 2020
PU
11:51aCOLABOR : Releases results of shareholder votes
PU
11:49aBUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:48aThe Financial Supervisory Authority fines Arion Bank for ISK 87.7 million – the Bank intends to refer the decision to the courts
GL
11:46aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Digital production-quality control technologies introduced at Gazprom Neft's Omsk Refinery
PU
11:46aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander X Tomorrow Challenge rewards the top 20 projects in response to covid-19 of entrepreneurs from ten countries
PU
11:46aBUTLER NATIONAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:46aWork begins on UK system to detect COVID-19 in wasterwater Work begins on UK system to detect COVID-19 in wastewater Cranfield scientists are collaborating in research to develop a standardised UK-wide system for detecting COVID-19 in wastewater, in order to provide an early warning of future outbreaks and reduce reliance on costly testing of large populations. The Â£1 million programme, led by the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), will use wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) to d
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA : ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA: Primary Insider Notification
2MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : FA CUP: Young coaches out to eclipse serial winner Guardiola
3PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S.A. : PIRAEUS PORT AUTHORITY S A : DECISIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF SHAREHO..
4COLABOR GROUP INC. : COLABOR : RELEASES RESULTS OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES
5BUTLER NATIONAL CORPORATION : BUTLER NATIONAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group