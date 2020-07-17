Somec S p A : The BOD appoints by co-optation Mr Stefano Campoccia and integrates the new internal committees

PRESS RELEASE

SOMEC: THE BOD APPOINTS BY CO-OPTATION MR STEFANO CAMPOCCIA AND

INTEGRATES THE NEW INTERNAL COMMITTEES

San Vendemiano - Italy, July 16, 2020

Somec S.p.A., a company specializing in the engineering, design and construction of large turn-key projects, in the shipbuilding and civil construction sectors, with regards to glass cladding, special architecture projects, outfitting for public areas and catering for large kitchens, listed on AIM Italia market, informs that, at its meeting today, the BoD appointed by co-optation as an independent director Mr Stefano Campoccia, following Mr Michele Graziani resignation for personal reason received today. The BoD has expressed its gratitude to Mr Graziani for his remarkable contribution to the Company.

The BoD, with the approval of the Statutory Board of Auditors, has verified eligibility and independency requirements of the role.

The curriculum vitae of Mr Stefano Campoccia is available for consultation at Somec Hqs and will be available on the company website.

The BoD has also resolved to integrate the Committees, by appointing the director Stefano Campoccia as member of Related Parties Committee, of the Remuneration and Audit and Risk committee.

The new director, pursuing art. 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and the articles of association, will remain in office until next Shareholding meeting during which the confirmation of his appointment will be proposed.

Based on the acquired information, Mr Campoccia and Mr Graziani do not own, as at today, shares of the Company.

