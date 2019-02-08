Log in
Somerset Trust : Acquires First Bank of Lilly

02/08/2019 | 10:30am EST

Somerset Trust Company Acquires First Bank of Lilly

'We are excited to be expanding our footprint in Cambria County.'

Somerset Trust Company, headquartered in Somerset, PA, and the sole subsidiary of Somerset Trust Holding Company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the First Bank of Lilly, located in Lilly, Pennsylvania. The aggregate purchase price will be $3.4 million, approximately equal to Lilly's book value. Lilly's shareholders residing in Pennsylvania, who own about 90 percent of its outstanding shares, will receive shares of Somerset Trust Holding Company. Lilly shareholders residing outside Pennsylvania will receive cash of equal value. The merger agreement was approved by both banks' boards of directors and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.

Somerset Trust Company CEO and Chairman G. Henry Cook, the fifth generation of his family to lead the bank stated, 'We are excited to be expanding our footprint in Cambria County. We are impressed with the long-standing history and spirit of community commitment that First Bank of Lilly has established over its 113 years of business. We look forward to upholding this commitment to the community and preserving the tradition of local banking. We will be welcoming all the staff at First Bank of Lilly to our team and we know they will be an excellent addition to the Somerset Trust Company family.'

James P. Leahey, President and CEO of First Bank of Lilly, and the fourth generation of his family to lead the Bank, said: 'We're pleased to be joining Somerset Trust Company, a bank we know and admire. We believe all of our constituencies - our community, our customers, our employees, and our stockholders - will benefit from this transaction.' First Bank of Lilly, formerly The First National Bank of Lilly, has operated at its original, current location since 1906.

Somerset Trust Company is a full-service community bank with assets over $1.2 billion. Somerset Trust Company has been an independent, locally owned and managed institution since its establishment in 1889. It operates 35 offices, an extensive ATM network spanning six counties in Pennsylvania and Garrett County, Maryland and boasts an award-winning internet and mobile banking platform. With a team of over 400 employees, Somerset Trust Company is committed to understanding their customers, communities and one another in order to not only meet their customers' banking needs, but to exceed their expectations every day.

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 15:29:03 UTC
