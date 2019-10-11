Log in
Somerset Trust : The Challenge Program, Inc. Kicks Off at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School

10/11/2019 | 10:51am EDT

The Challenge Program, Inc. Kicks Off at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School

PHOTO CAPTION:

Left to right:

Front

Angie Rowland- Somerset Trust, Business Sponsor

Emma Robertson- Attendance

Emily Fisher- Academic Improvement

Hannah Dix-Community Service & Academic Excellence

Sable Leone- STEM

Back

Kylar Wilt- Attendance

Jewel Byler- Community Service

Jessica Brown- Academic Improvement

Absent From Photo

Liam Doyle - STEM

Mark McKenzie - Academic Excellence

Salisbury, PA -- Students at Salisbury-Elk Lick High School were recently introduced to The Challenge Program, Inc. during a kick-off assembly at their school. The assembly theme was Future Influencers: #WhyNotMe. This fun assembly featuring a powerful video outlining how the Program works, reveals to students the positive outcomes to the important choices they make every day for career-readiness and success both in and beyond the classroom and how to earn cash incentives.

During the assembly, students in the sophomore, junior, and senior classes were introduced to local career opportunities. Throughout the year, they will be eligible to compete for financial awards in five areas linked with academic and workplace success: Attendance, Academic Improvement, Academic Excellence, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and Community Service. The business partner for Salisbury-Elk Lick High School during the 2019-2020 school year is Somerset Trust Company.

At the end of the assembly, five juniors and five seniors from Salisbury-Elk Lick High School received awards for the work they accomplished last year during the 2018-2019 school year in the five above-mentioned categories, sponsored by Somerset Trust Company.

###

The Challenge Program, Inc.'s mission is to build sustainable Business and Education partnerships while motivating students to develop the good habits required to succeed in school and in their future careers.

Disclaimer

Somerset Trust Holding Company published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 14:50:04 UTC
