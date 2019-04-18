Log in
Sompo International Announces the Appointment of Thomas Brazil as Chief Executive Officer of SI Insurance (Europe), SA

04/18/2019 | 10:01am EDT

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, April 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, Mr. Thomas Brazil will become Chief Executive Officer of SI Insurance (Europe), SA, the company’s platform for European Economic Area (EEA) insurance business. Mr. Brazil has held significant leadership roles in the European insurance and reinsurance field as both an underwriter and broker. He will relocate from Zurich, Switzerland to SI Insurance (Europe)’s headquarters in Luxembourg.

Mr. Brazil assumes the role previously held by Mr. Takashi Kurumisawa, who will now join the Sompo International Office of the CEO as Executive Vice President ­ Transactions Strategy and the Sompo International Retail Executive Team, both effective immediately. In his new role, Mr. Kurumisawa will provide coordination focused on the integration into Sompo International of the remaining Sompo overseas businesses outside of Japan, a key strategic initiative for Sompo Holdings, Inc. (Sompo). Prior to joining Sompo International in 2017, he was General Manager of the Global Strategy Office of Sompo for eight years and led the transformation of Sompo’s overseas business, focused on M&A and integration of acquired companies. Mr. Kurumisawa will be located in New York City, subject to immigration approval.

Mr. Christopher Gallagher, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sompo International Commercial P&C commented, “I am very pleased that Thomas has assumed the role of CEO of SI Insurance (Europe). He brings to this role extensive underwriting expertise, a commercial perspective and broad pan-European experience. Europe is a strategic market for our commercial P&C business and SI Insurance (Europe) provides Sompo with a core foundation for additional growth in this region. Thomas will work closely with colleagues in London and across the Continent as we continue to enhance our product offerings to our EEA clients.”

Mr. Frudd, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer of Sompo International Holdings and Senior Executive Officer and Chairman of Overseas M&A for Sompo Holdings, Inc. commented, “I would like to thank Takashi for his contributions over the past year towards the successful launching of SI Insurance (Europe) and in assisting with the integration of  Sompo’s commercial operations across Europe which now provides Sompo International with broad EEA insurance capabilities.. I now look forward to working with him as we continue to build Sompo International into a truly integrated global platform to deliver both commercial and retail products throughout the world.”   

Mr. Brazil is currently Senior Vice President, and Head of Europe Property Catastrophe Reinsurance at Sompo International. He joined the company in 2012 as a Senior Property Catastrophe Reinsurance Underwriter for the company’s European portfolio as well as Africa and the Middle East and was promoted to his current role in 2016. Prior to that, he was a Property Treaty Underwriter in the European market at Aspen Re since 2007 and before that he spent five years at Aon Benfield as a Reinsurance Broker, also focused on Europe. Mr. Brazil holds a BA Honours degree in French, Politics and Economics from Keele University in the UK.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contacts
Sompo International
Ellen Erhardt
Phone: +1 914 468 8072
Email: eerhardt@sompo-intl.com 

Portland Communications
Steffan Williams
Phone: +1 44 (0)20 7554 1800
Email: Steffan.williams@portland-communications.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
