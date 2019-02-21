Sonalysts enters ‘Engineering Sprint' as top vendor in MGMWERX challenge

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonalysts, Inc., will move forward as the vendor of choice for the Engineering Sprint stage of the MGMWERX Spacecraft Engagement Simulation Experiment Challenge.



Maj. Christina Light, Blue Horizons program fellow at Air University, discusses the MGMWERX Spacecraft Engagement Simulation Experiment Challenge with a team of industry partners. This collaborative effort is answering a call for the development of a mobile-friendly application that leverages simulations and gamification to deliver lessons in spacelift, orbital mechanics, operational implications of orbit type, and satellite constellation design for the U.S. Air Force.





The Waterford, Conn., based company was selected by MGMWERX and its partner, the Blue Horizons Program at Air University, from a narrowed field of three vendors following the Design Sprint.

This collaborative effort is answering a call for the development of a mobile-friendly application that leverages simulations and gamification to deliver lessons in spacelift, orbital mechanics, operational implications of orbit type, and satellite constellation design for the U.S. Air Force.

During the Engineering Sprint, Sonalysts will develop a working prototype of the tool to demonstrate a “mission” at each layer of space operations for evaluation by MGMWERX and Blue Horizons. Once complete they will move into the Build Sprint and ultimately final beta testing.

“Our goal is to enable a result that is faster, better, and cheaper than that of the traditional acquisition cycle,” said Steve Werner, MGMWERX director.

“MGMWERX offers a unique capability to reach new commercial talent to quickly solve Air Force problem sets. In a matter of months Airmen have a tool in their hands to begin addressing operational needs," said Lt. Col. Edward G. Ferguson, a Blue Horizons fellow at Air University.

“In the case of SESE we are pursuing an accelerated timeline for prototype delivery, a new concept to familiarize Airmen with the challenges of space operations, and pushing the boundaries of mobile technology,” Ferguson added. “None of this is possible without the flexibility and adaptability Blue Horizons gets from its partnership with MGMWERX.”

MGMWERX Challenges engage a broad audience to join the problem-solving process like the one presented for space training. Mock Science and ExoAnalytic contributed as top-three vendors and provided expertise, alternative thoughts and approaches to solving the issue.

“The sprints have given the Blue Horizons-MGMWERX team the opportunity to quickly and competitively identify the best partner to develop and implement an unclassified gamification of space operations principles,” said Ferguson. “Each vendor provided a novel approach to our problem set and the biggest challenge was selecting a single partner.”

“We have benefitted from the diversity of ideas received from the field of idea-submitters in the initial Challenge Phase and applied some of the ideas received to shape the specifications,” added Werner. “Overall, the final design specification has been made much better, by virtue of the variety of ideas presented throughout the different phases.”

Participants in the Design Challenge were compensated for their time, labor, materials; and will continue to have the opportunity to secure funding for prototype and experimentation, a government contract, or promote their work with the Air Force.

For more information on MGMWERX and their Challenge opportunities, visit: www.mgmwerx.org.

MGMWERX

info@mgmwerx.org

334-240-9481

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4426f17-86cd-43e0-841d-6449c03e7dbb